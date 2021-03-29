Talladega City Council approves contract with new city manager

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday morning to approve the contract between the city and incoming City Manager Sedrick Hill Sr. with no public discussion.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson made the motion and Council President Trae Williams seconded it.
Williams said the only thing left to determine is when Hill’s official first day on the job will be. As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, that date had not been set, but Williams said he would have a date later Monday evening.
Under the terms of the contract, Hill would be paid a base rate of $116,000 a year, with the possibility of merit increases every six months for the next two years. The city would not provide a vehicle, but would rather pay an additional $600 a month for Hill’s personal vehicle. The city would also provide a cell phone and other communications equipment and a laptop, which would revert to the city upon the termination of the contract. He would earn five weeks of vacation a year starting on the first anniversary of his contract and eight hours per month sick leave. He will also get the same holidays as other city employees, and health and life insurance, retirement and liability protection as well.
Although he has worked in Talladega for several years, Hill currently lives in McDonough, Ga. The contract requires him to establish residence in the city for the duration of tenure with the city.
During his interview with the council earlier this month, Hill told the council he was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale; he was nominated by his church as an “at risk” youth, and was sent on a seven state college tour as a teenager. His mother had taken him to see the movie “Amistad,” and as a result, the Amistad Murals at Talladega College particularly resonated with him. He ended up going to school there and being the first member of his family to graduate from college. He later earned a masters at JSU and had just taken the LSAT when he found out he was going to be a father.
He said he worked as an intern in the Talladega Public Works Department under James Swinford and was briefly hired there full time, but lost his job due to budget cuts shortly thereafter. He has taken classes at New York University and worked toward a doctorate at Hampton College, but came back to Talladega and worked his way up the ladder, he said. After leaving and coming back, he was hired by the college as a vice president at the age of 34.
He is currently working as the executive director of the AIDB Foundation.
He told the council that employees in his current workplace would describe the culture there as “fun and innovate, but with the understanding that those things don’t trump wisdom. We’re all friends, but my world is the results we get.”
Hill will be Talladega’s 10th city manager. The position opened in November with the sudden passing of Beth Cheeks. Kelsey Gallahar was appointed interim city manager in the wake of Cheek’s passing and was a finalist for permanent city manager, but withdrew her name from consideration at the last minute.