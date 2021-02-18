Talladega City Council approves computer upgrades for city hall, water department

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve computer upgrades totaling $75,000 at city hall and in the water department. Both upgrades were included in the city’s capital improvement project for the upcoming year.
Of the amounts approved Thursday, $30,000 will go to replacing 10 computers in the city finance office and 15 in the Water Department office, including updated software and data transfer. The machines in both offices are currently running Windows 7, which was introduced in 2009 and is no longer supported by Microsoft.
According to a memo from Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, “our software is no longer operating correctly under Windows 7 and is having to be reset weekly. The Windows 7 operating systems do not adequately protect our servers, which directly leaves us open to cybersecurity problems.” The computers in the finance office have been crashing almost daily, she added.
The new computers will be running Windows 10 or higher.
Also Monday, the council:
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland present proclamations to Vera Hendrix of the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and Felicia Storey of the Presbyterian Home for Children; both women were recently named to a list of women shaping the state of Alabama by AL.com.
—Received a commendation for participation in the 2020 Census.
—Tabled the renewal of hangar leases at the Talladega Municipal Airport.
—Approved a $12,000 contract with Pyro Shows for a fireworks display July 4.
—Approved a special event use agreement with the Talladega Bottling Works and Big Barn Entertainment for Creekfest for $100.
—Approved changes to the take-home car policy for police officers, reducing the number of years of service for eligibility from four to one, and expanding the residence requirement to within a 35-mile radius of the city.
—Spent about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss the possible sale or lease of a piece of city property, then took no action after reconvening.
—Heard Councilman Joe Power report revenue was up for January of this year considerably over January of last year.
—Heard Council President Trae Williams offer condolences to the family of Ribbons of Hope founder Pat Hogge, who passed away earlier this week.