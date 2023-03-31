Talladega City Council approves city manager’s new contract

The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Friday morning to approve several amendments to City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract.
Hill’s previous contract expired Wednesday.
By approving the amendments and the contract itself, the council boosted Hill’s annual salary from $129,500 per year to $135,000. The length of the contract was extended to five years, and he will be allowed to cash out any unused sick leave or vacation time he may have accrued if he resigns or is terminated. Language regarding two consecutive low evaluations was removed.
More detailed discussion of bonus structure and vehicle allowance was tabled.
Hill had also requested that the contract’s requirement that the city be his sole employer be removed, but the council left that section intact.
The council also agreed to pay Hill $5,000 to cover his expenses when he relocated to Talladega from his previous home in Atlanta, and agreed to let him keep his insurance benefits during the six months severance period that was included in the previous contract.
Before the meeting, Hill presented the council with a list of a dozen changes that he wanted to his contract, based on what the city had agreed to with previous city managers and what he said he believed to be fair. In his request, he asked for a salary of $150,000 per year and $10,000 to cover his moving expenses.
Granting Hill’s request to carry over unused sick and vacation time after leaving the city’s employment was not controversial, but extending his contract out to five years was.
His previous contract was for two years, but he said previous manager contracts had been for at least two years and in some cases indefinite.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, in particular, objected to the extension, pointing out that all five council members were up for re-election this summer, and that the new council would be seated in November, when Hill’s next evaluation was due.
“We should let them decide,” she said.
“This city is never going to be able to move forward if you keep changing managers,” Hill said.
Said Councilwoman Vickie Hall, “The next council is still going to be able to do what they want.”
A member of the audience asked what the new council was supposed to evaluate Hill on if they had just taken office.
Moving expenses were also not particularly controversial, but there was a great deal of discussion before the council agreed to remove language that would allow them to terminate Hill’s contract for cause, with no severance, if his averaged annual evaluation score was three (out of five) or less for two years in a row.
“I’m supposed to be evaluated on the goals set by the council, but even when I’ve met all the goals, I’m still getting ones and twos from some on the council, and that brings down my average score.”
He added that he believed this language was included in the first place to help the council get rid of a previous manager.
Councilman Joe Power suggested throwing out the lowest and highest scores and basing the average on the remaining three. Hill suggested that he be allowed to rebut the council’s evaluation, but added that this was difficult since he did not know which council members gave which scores and their comments were not included.
“How do I improve if I don’t know what I’m doing wrong?” he said.
“That’s a problem, but it’s one that I don’t know how to fix,” Power said.
The annual salary was also a topic of much discussion. Hill requested $150,000, and Power, who, along with Williams, had conducted the evaluation, made a counteroffer of $145,000.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said he would be willing to support a salary of $140,000.
Spratlin said she thought the council had agreed, after discussing among themselves, a salary of between $130,000 and $150,000,but added that she personally preferred to leave the salary to the next council.
“It’s time for us to take this to next level,” Patterson said. “The manager has done an amazing job, and he’s got a lot of things on the table that we’re not in a position to talk about right now.”
Power pointed out, and city attorney Mike O’Brien confirmed, that Talladega’s city manager laws were unique to the city, and comparing Hill’s compensation with other managers might not be relevant, since Hill needed skills other managers might not.
Spratlin countered that Hill had no experience when he started, as opposed to other managers in the region that did.
Hall said Hill had told the council up front that he had no experience but that he had still done a good job. She also pointed out that employees in the community appearance, public works and water departments doing great work as well and also deserved additional compensation.
Hill pointed out that his last raise was $3,000, while previous managers had been given between $16,000 and $31,000.
He added that he had helped the city haul in more than $3 million in grant funding, including a recent $1.9 million earmark from Congressman Mike Rogers for walkability improvements.
Patterson then said he would support a salary of $135,000, which the other council members present agreed on.
The vote would not have been unanimous had Councilman Trae Williams been present. After the meeting, Williams said that he had been called away by work at the last minute, but had considered not showing up before that.
“I don’t believe we should be negotiating,” he said. “We are offering a contract, he can take it or leave it. Dr. Patterson kept talking about fairness, but this is the most lucrative contract we’ve ever offered anybody and I don’t see the need for discussion. It’s a fair deal. We negotiated during the hiring process, and I don’t see any need to discuss it now.”