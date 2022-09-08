 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council approves Citizens Advisory Board

NAACP Talladega County Chapter President Rev. Hugh Morris.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County NAACP, said he has been working to implement a Citizens Advisory Board in Talladega for at least the past six or seven years.

His work paid off Thursday night, when the Talladega City Council voted 4-0 (Councilman Trae Willilams was absent) to create an 11-member panel that would take up complaints against any department of the city.