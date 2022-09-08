Talladega City Council approves Citizens Advisory Board

TALLADEGA — Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County NAACP, said he has been working to implement a Citizens Advisory Board in Talladega for at least the past six or seven years.
His work paid off Thursday night, when the Talladega City Council voted 4-0 (Councilman Trae Willilams was absent) to create an 11-member panel that would take up complaints against any department of the city.
After some last-minute changes approved during the meeting, the board will be made up of a permanent member representing NAACP, one member appointed by Mayor Timothy Ragland, two appointed by City Manager Seddrick Hill, two appointed by Police Chief Diane Thomas and five, one from each council district, appointed by the members of the city council. Members must live in the city and not have any criminal record. Officers will be chair, vice chair and secretary.
The committee will be subject to the open meeting and open records acts, but will not be financially dependent on the city in any way, and will not put the city under any financial obligation.
Two-thirds of the full membership must be present to establish a quorum.
The purpose of the committee, according to the ordinance, is to support and facilitate communications between city departments and the community; enhance awareness of departmental policies, procedures, activities and responsibilities; address community concerns and promote cooperative citizen-police programs and approaches; assist departments and citizens in achieving a greater understanding of complex problems in diversity and human relations and strengthen bonds between departments and the community.
Among other powers assigned to the committee, they may request body camera footage from the police chief at her discretion, taking into account “legal obligations and any overriding security, privacy, safety or other public purpose or concern,” according to the ordinance.
Also Thursday, the council:
—Saw Ragland swear in Trey Cobb as a member of the Planning Commission.
—Noted an automatic increase in the business license filing fee from $12 to $14, based on state guidelines.
—Approved the holiday schedule for the coming fiscal year.
—Approved a lease agreement with Ingram Dean/Little House Dance Studio for a room at the Spring Street Recreation Center for $350 per month.
—Approved an agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development for transit services for the fiscal years 2023 to 2025.
—Extended an agreement in place for some 20 years between the Municipal Airport and KHI for AirCard services.
—Surplussed eight Motorola XTS 5000 radios from the police department and donated them to TOP Trails.
—Surplussed 17 Glock Model 41s from the Police Department.
—Approved a contract for engineering services for the 2022 paving project.