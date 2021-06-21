Talladega City Council approves Christmas On The Square budget

The Talladega City Council voted 4-1 Monday night to approve a $93,000 budget for Christmas On The Square 2021, with Councilman Joe Power casting the dissenting vote.
The budget includes $50,000 for the third and final year of the city’s contract on the giant singing Christmas tree that has occupied the square for the last two years.
The rest of the budget remains unclear, as both City Manager Seddrick Hill and City Council President Betty Spratlin refused to provide a breakdown of where the rest of the money was going or to even provide a copy of the resolution that was discussed and voted upon during a public meeting without consulting the city attorney.
When pressed, Hill would say only that the total budget was approved at $93,380.49, but would not comment specifically on, or provide printed documentation of, where the money was going to go. He added that it was just a budget and was subject to change.
“Nothing is set in stone right now,” Spratlin added.
Hill also questioned why The Daily Home or anyone else would want or need to know specifically who was going to be paid with taxpayer funds and for what services.
Hill and Spratlin’s refusal to provide a detailed breakdown of the budget took place after the meeting was over and was not an issue in the debate and eventual vote on the budget.
That debate, and Power’s ultimate no vote, was largely about the centerpiece of the last three Christas on the Squares, a 20-foot tall artificial tree covered with LED lights that flash in sync with 15 well-known Christmas songs. The only part of this year’s budget that was publicly disclosed was the $50,000 for the tree and other decorations put up around the square.
In 2009, the council voted to approve a three-year, $150,000 contract for the tree and other decorations, with the company providing storage and maintenance in between holidays. The late Beth Cheeks, who was city manager at the time, said the tree would help bring visitors from out of town and possibly even out of state to the event, which was always the point.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of last year’s Christmas on the Square events were canceled. The ceremonial tree lighting was virtually the only city sponsored event that went forward.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson was a member of the council at that time and voted in favor of the contract, but seemed to be having second thoughts Monday. When told that this was the last year of the contract for the tree, Patterson said, “It had better be.”
According to Community Appearance Director and Christmas committee chair Mitch Bast, the $50,000 also included other decorations. He also said that sponsorships were coming in and that he and the committee were hopeful that more vendors would come on board this year as well.
According to Power, the first Christmas on the Square in 2016 was budgeted at $118,00, with $57,500 in sponsorships and outside donations offsetting the overall cost. The following year, the overall budget rose to $231,000, which included a concert by American Idol champion Taylor Hicks. The offset there was $78,250.
In 2018, the total budget was down to $140,000, with more than half of that amount, $72,500, coming from outside donations. In 2019, the city parted ways with the company that had planned, organized and advertised the first three events, instead handling everything in house. Even with continued outside donations, Power said, the city still spent about $66,000.
Even this year’s event, with the lowest budget yet, “still costs a lot of money for a day and a half. I want to keep this as an annual event, but we can do it cheaper. We could see about using volunteers and nonprofits at different stages."
“In the past we’ve had $4,200 budgeted for a Santa. We can use a volunteer for that. We’ve had budgets for $5,000 for crafts and $3,500 for a videographer. And that doesn’t include overtime for the employees working on this, and security and everything else.”
Hill said that overtime was already included in the annual budget, and pointed out that video from the event is used in other forms of advertising and would be used on the city’s website, newsletter and other types of advertising.
“We wouldn’t spend our own money this way, but as I understand it there is a contract and we don’t have any choice,” Patterson said.
Bast said that was the case, but that the city would be planning from scratch next year.
The resolution before them (but not before the public, apparently) nearly died for lack of a motion Monday, until Patterson seemingly reluctantly moved for approval. Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall seconded the motion.
“I have no problem spending money,” Patterson said. “But I want to spend it wisely.”