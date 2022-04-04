Talladega City Council approves $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Monday night to approve more than $1.8 million in funding related to the American Rescue Plan Act.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson-Hall abstained from voting to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest.
“I serve on a board that will possibly be dealing with the funds, so I thought it best to abstain,” Patterson said.
The expenditures fall into seven different categories, including public health, negative economic impacts, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay, infrastructure, revenue replacement and administrative.
Under the public health category, $15,000 goes to COVID-19 testing, $10,000 for personal protective equipment, $50,000 for capital investments or physical plant changes; $25,000 for mental health services and $25,000 for substance abuse services.
Negative economic impacts, the largest category, includes $125,000 for rent, mortgage and utility aid; $100,000 for internet hotspots; $125,000 for small business economic assistance; $445,730 in aid for non-profit organizations; $200,000 for aid to tourism and $225,000 for other economic support.
Services to disproportionately impacted communities funding goes primarily to education related programs, including $167,840 for early learning, $150,000 for aid to high poverty districts, $50,000 for affordable housing support and $25,000 for other education assistance.
Under infrastructure, the package includes $100,000 to address combined sewer overflows.
Additional funds are expected this summer.
During the same meeting, the council also took up two pieces of business relating The Rock, the Talladega Municipal Golf Course.
The first involved a memorandum of understanding with Alabama Power for land the company owns around the course. According to the agreement, the city will lease the property for $4,100 per year, with annual lease rate escalation of two percent for 10 years, with an additional, optional term of five years beyond that.
The second action involved a resolution unanimously approved by the council following a brief executive session.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, the second resolution was a memorandum of understanding with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts. Hill said he could not elaborate on the details of the agreement Monday, pending approval and an announcement from the academy.
Also Monday, the council:
—Acknowledged that April is Child Abuse Awaness and Prevention Month.
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear Jeremy Hardy in as a member of the Industrial Development Board.
—Reappoiinted Travis Ford and Howard “Rip” Williams to the Civil Service Board by a vote of 4-0, with Williams’ son Trae Williams abstaining.
—Appointed Rev. Hugh Morris to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
—Agreed to hold a public meeting on a request from the Talladega College Student Government Association to paint a Black Lives Matter Mural near the Billy Hawkins Students Center. The school has been awarded a grant for the project.
—Made a $1,000 donation to the April in Talladega Pilgrimage Council.
—Donated $2,500 to the United Way for the Heavenly Peace bed building project.
—Waived the open container ordinance and closed parts of North, West, Battle and Court Streets for the Block Party and Second Saturday events April 9.
—Approved an increase in the lodging tax that had been tabled at a previous meeting.
—Approved the combination of for the office and billing supervisors in the Water and Sewer Departments.
—Surplussed a 2012 Dodge Journey in the Parks and Recreation Department.
—Approved a contract of up to $8,000 with the East Alabama Umpire Assocition for baseball officiating.
—Approved a lease contract with Miller’s BBQ for concession services at the Ben Bruner Sports Complex.
—Approved a $127,243.30 contract with Davis Builders for Heritage Hall exterior drainage improvements.
—Approved $10,000 for the induction ceremony at the Davey Allison Memorial Park. Clint Boyer will be inducted April 22.
—Surplussed playground equipment from the East Side Head Start building and various items from the community appearance department.
—Did not consider this year’s capital improvement plan. Hill explained that the city is going to have to repair several roofs, and if the insurance will not cover enough of the costs, then almost all of this year’s capital improvement budget will have to go to roof repairs.
—Announced that the city’s chief financial officer and revenue officer positions were currently vacant.
—Announced that the city would place a portable cell phone tower near the Talladega Superspeedway.
—Announced that the state of the city address would be April 30.
—Agreed to settle a lawsuit for roughly $5,000 with a resident who had been billed for sewer service even though she was a septic tank. This was also discussed in executive session.