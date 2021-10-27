Talladega City Council approved organization appropriations list

The Talladega City Council has approved a list of community appropriations for its 2022 budget.
During a called meeting Wednesday morning the council went over a list of organizations that had requested a contribution from the city.
Council President Betty Spratlin said the council had already discussed part of the list of appropriations and given recommendations but the remainder of the list still needed approval.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson began the discussion by saying he thought the council had decided to defer to the appropriations list compiled by City Manager Seddrick Hill and indicated he was ready to vote to approve the managers recommendations.
Spratlin said that she felt there were still some questions remaining about some items, but the council can skip any that it has previously discussed. Councilmen Joe Power and Trae Williams also said they would prefer to have discussion on the remaining items.
The first request discussed by the council was the Alabama Extension Office, which the city manager had suggested the council give $10,000. During discussion about the contribution Power asked if the office would be providing the city with any kind of data on how its services benefit the city before next year's budget discussion. A representative of the extension office said it is normal practice to develop an impact report that would likely be available even before next year. Spratlin ultimately asked that the amount for the extension office be raised to $15,000, which was ultimately approved.
Career Life, which the manager was suggesting the city fund at $58,400, also drew some discussion. Career Life had previously made a presentation to the council about its intention to use the money offered to fund an internship program. Williams suggested the council instead give the money to the city school system as he felt they were working towards similar goals, but said that was only his opinion.
Patterson said that he would prefer to go with the city manager’s original recommendation, something Councilwoman Vickey Hall agreed with.
Power said he agreed with William’s suggestion. He said he was concerned that Career Life would not be able to provide the product it had offered considering they have only been around for three years. Power said he would prefer to see a longer record showing it could be done.
Hill said Career Life is a branch off of Inroads, which formed in 1977 and is a top internship program for minority students around the country. He said the purpose of the program is also very different from what the school system does.
“The school system is focused on parents and K-12, this is based upon building an internship program for the city of Talladega,” Hill said. “So it's kind of two different entities.”
He said the program would focus on hiring Talladega City students and Talladega College students as interns.
Ultimately, the council approved the appropriations for Career Life with only Power opposing the measure.
The only other controversial item on the list was the Talladega Public Library which Hill was recommending receive $50,000. Power said the city funds eight employees for the library and asked how long the council has given an extra appropriation to the library. Library Director Vickie Harkins said the council has helped fund the library for at least the last 30 years. She said that appropriation has lowered over the years, but the $50,000 would allow the library to pay for utility bills without affecting services.
Spratlin also asked if the library had closed down over the summer either because of COVID or recent building improvements. Harkins said they had not closed but had asked people to call first before coming to the library. She said the library had even had an in person summer reading program at the Ritz Theater, with children needing to pick up materials at the library building.
Spratlin also asked about the recent addition to the Library, asking if the library had followed state bid law for the improvements and if the city had given its permission. Harkins said she had worked with former City Manager Beth Cheeks on getting approval for the project. There was some confusion on if the project had needed to be bid. Harkin said it was done in stages to help lower costs so there had been no need. City Attorney Micheal O’Brien also said that state law does not require a project be bid out unless it is over $50,000. Harkin said the project was only $40,000
Hall finally moved to approve the library’s funding, as the service it provides is essential. Patterson seconded and the motion was passed.
Ultimately, the council approved moving forward with the appropriations list. The full list will be included in the budget proposal that is set to be discussed Monday night.
The only other matter discussed by the council was giving its approval to a fall festival to be held Sunday in the parking lot of Griffin’s Jewelers. The proposal had support of all nearby businesses and the organizers simply asked that a police officer be provided for traffic control. The council approved the request.