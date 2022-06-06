Talladega City Council agrees to begin negotiating contracts to buy two dilapidated buildings

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council approved memoranda of understanding concerning two dilapidated buildings during its regular meeting Monday night.
The council agreed to begin negotiating contracts to buy the former AJ’s building on the west side of the square and a contract to donate the former East Side Head Start building. According to City Attorney Mike O’Brien, there are no actual contracts on either building; the city is simply agreeing to begin the negotiating process.
The AJ’s purchase is the more straightforward of the two. Abiding Grace acquired the property in 2014 and mortgaged it but is now in danger of defaulting on the mortgage. In the meantime, the building’s condition has deteriorated to the point that the city could condemn and demolish it.
Instead, the city agreed to purchase the property “for historic preservation purposes” and will begin marketing it.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, three businesses have already begun to express interest in the property.
O’Brien added that the title search also outlined in the MOU had already been done.
The agreement concerning the East Side building and the Omega Academy is a little more complicated. According to a summary of the resolution included in the council packet, the city “shall provide information to enable the foundation to respond to grants and contracts, transfer deed and title of the property to Omega Academy and coordinate with the Omega Academy to market and promote new programs for the residents of the city of Talladega.”
The Omega Academy of Arts and Sciences is described in the MOU itself as having a “mission to provide solutions to enrich education and child development options in diverse communities. Overall, the Omega Academy … provides services to individuals and families whose quality of life has been negatively impacted by poverty, unemployment, homelessness, crime and inadequate public education services.”
Specifically, they are looking to offer enhanced science, technology, math and engineering classes to junior high and high school aged boys.
O’Brien said Omega had initially wanted to buy the property, but the city would have had to declare it surplus first. But since the council recently approved the creation of a redevelopment board, the city will be able to donate the property through board.
There will be conditions, however. Omega will not be allowed to resell the property, and they must begin work converting the facility by a certain deadline. Otherwise, the property reverts back to the city.
O’Brien said he had expressed some concerns about Omega’s proposals that a company representative said he would address, but as of Monday, he had not heard anything back yet.
The ultimate fate of the East Side building was a topic of heated debate during a council meeting last month, when several members of the community that structure has historically served complained that they were not allowed any input into the city’s decision process.
Both memoranda of understanding were approved unanimously Monday night.
The other major topic of discussion Monday was the recent announcement that the city had been admitted to the Main Street Alabama program. Hill, Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Hall of Heroes curator Jimmy Williams all commented on the enormity of the award, which makes Talladega one of only 32 Main Street cities in Alabama, out of more than 400.
More than 30 applied this year, but Talladega was one of only four awarded.
Williams pointed out that letters of support for the application had come from 90 different sources inside and outside the city, and that the council had passed some 15 recommended ordinances to increase their chances. The city’s inclusiveness of college students and the deaf and blind community were also major factors in the approval process.
Also Monday, the council:
—Announced that the summer food program had launched Tuesday and would run Monday through Friday through July 29, excluding the fourth and fifth of July. Children under 18 can get breakfast or lunch at the Curry Court, Knoxville Homes and West Gate community centers, Spring Street Recreation Center, St. Campbell Baptist Church, Morning Star Baptist Church, Brentwood Apartments, Zora Ellis Junior High School and Graham Elementary School.
—Heard a presentation from Turtle Island Council Vice Chief Lowery Hess concerning the possibility of having a “pow-wow” in Veteran’s Park next year. Hess and Hill agreed to meet later to discuss a more detailed proposal.
—Approved a request for $500 for advertising in a Civilian Marksmanship Program 5K run to benefit youth programs.
—Voted 3-0 to approve a $2,500 donation, also for advertising, to the AIDB Foundation’s Christmas in July fundraiser at Pier 59 on Logan Martin Lake. Council members Vickie Robinson Hall and Betty Spratlin abstained.
—Approved a $1,500 appropriation to Terry’s Mortuary for a Juneteenth event at Garrett Legacy Retreat, just outside the city limits. The vote to approve was 4-0, with Spratlin abstaining again.
—Passed a resolution endorsing East Alabama Regional Planning’s comprehensive economic development strategy and encouraging other cities to participate as well.
—Approved a grant application for a public transportation program with a local match of $38,000 for 2024.
—Surplussed 22 Glock 41s and four Glock 44s from the Police Department.
—Approved a contract with Neel-Schaffer for design and inspection services for a drainage project on Willman Road worth $86,947.
—Approved an agreement with Pyro Shows of Alabama for fourth of July fireworks for $12,500.
—Amended the take-home car policy for the police department.
—Approved a contract with Insite Engineering for ongoing oversight of a water and sewer project included in the five-year plan approved as part of a bond refinance. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $28,200 per year.
—Approved a contract with InSite for design service for hydraulic repair at the Tipton well for $398,500.
—Approved a contract with InSite for design service for a disk filter system at the Airport Waste Water Plant for $144,300.
—Heard Councilman Joe Power say that he had concerns about giving so many jobs to the same engineering firms, even though engineering services do not have to be bid. Hill said he was working with the Civil Service Board to create a position for an in-house engineer.
—Heard Hill announce that potential owners had expressed interest in five other buildings on the square.
—Heard Hill announce that he had recently attended online leadership classes.
—Heard Hill report that AT&T was mapping service in the area, looking to expand broadband access.
—Heard Hill say the city would be partnering with local non-profits and mental health organizations to help provide services to those in need.
—Heard Police Chief Diane Thomas say that she had interviewed 10 people for jobs and hired four, with two more coming today. Hall congratulated her on the decline in shooting incidents since she started with the city.
—Announced that city employees can now take classes at Faulkner University for half price.
—Heard Power announce that TOP Trails had hosted a successful fundraiser for an organization that helps buy wheelchairs for children.
—Heard Rev. Hugh Morris of the NAACP ask for a meeting with Hill and Thomas regarding the creation of a citizens advisory council and review board.
—Heard Mayor Tim Ragland announce that he was working with Thomas on creating a curfew.