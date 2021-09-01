You are the owner of this article.
Talladega City BOE will have budget hearing Tuesday

The Talladega City Board of Education will host the first of two budget hearings Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. in the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School.

According to the public announcement issued Wednesday, the board may also “act upon any other matters” coming before them as well. The meeting is open to the public, with appropriate distancing and other health measures in effect.

