Talladega City BOE votes to transfer old Westside gym to child care corporation

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday night to transfer the former Westside Gym to Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening. Board member Sandra Beavers was absent.
The buildings in question were part of the former Westside High School, which was the designated Black high school in the Talladega City system before integration, in the early 1970s. The main building was deeded to the city of Talladega some time ago, and currently houses the B.N. Mabra Community Center.
The gym complex was apparently leased to the city, which ran a daycare center there. The city Parks and Recreation Department also ran several programs out of the building over the years.
By the early 2000s, it was widely assumed that the city actually owned the gym building, going so far as to having two species of endangered bats removed from the building and approving a clean-up and renovation project in 2001.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, however, the school board still has the deed for the building.
“We found out we still owned it about three years ago, and we’ve been working with TCR ever since,” he said.
The agreement approved by the board Tuesday night would turn the building over to TCR at no cost, with the understanding that they will use it exclusively for education related purposes. Ball said if they use it for anything else, the property would revert back to the board.
Also Tuesday night, the board:
—Approved the purchase of two new buses, including a special needs bus for $98,869 and a standard bus for $85,400.
—Rejected the only bid received for window replacement at R.L. Young Elementary School, and authorized the renegotiation of the project. Ball said this is part of the system’s capital improvement plan.
—Approved a homebound teacher contract for an employee at Talladega High School.
—Deleted certain fixed assets, including a 1999 school bus; Ball said the items would eventually be sold.
—Hired Barry Carmichael as the career technology teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
—Approved stipends for virtual teachers Emily Arrignton (kindergarten), Katie Batson (first grade), Freida Cooper and Brandi Taylor (second grade), Sylvie Freeman and Kellie Payne (third grade), Natasha Garrett and Hillery Holmes (fourth grade), Kathy Clay (fifth grade) and Tracy King and Alisha Owens (sixth grade).
—Hired Crystal Gooden, Stephanie Graves, Sandra Machen, Jennifer Pinson, Tammy Townsend, Vanessa Cook, Valencia McIntyre, Brittany Silmon, Cari Wilson, Valerie Harris, Reva French, Kelly Davidson, Natasha Garrett, Shaquoria Garrett, Alisha Ownes, Amber Harris, Kayla Franklin and Nicole Korrect as elementary school after school tutors.
—Hired Lori Carden, Mallory Turner, Laura Whitfield, Tamzen Lewis, Tamara Dean and Donna Honeycutt as secondary after school tutors.
—Approved the annual budget amendment and the monthly financial report for February.
—Heard Ball point out that the new lettering designating the board’s meeting space as Shirley Simmons Board Room.
—Heard a complaint from a kindergarten teacher alleging harassment to the point of having to seek psychiatric care. As a guest speaker, she was limited to five minutes, which expired long before she had finished reading a written statement into the record. The portion that was read during the open meeting was intentionally non-specific.