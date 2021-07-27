Talladega City BOE votes to swap schools for two longtime principals

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-0 Tuesday night to swap two longtime principals. Board members Jake Montgomery and Allison Edwards were not present for the called meeting.
Houston Elementary School Principal Marvin Moten will be transferring to Zora Ellis Junior High School, and Ellis Principal Shari Dye will be taking Moten’s place at Houston.
According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, “We looked at the students, the data and the culture at each school. … Here we have two seasoned administrators who will be getting new opportunities to showcase their leadership and their ideas.”
Lee added that he spoke with both principals before making his recommendation to the board.
“We had an open dialog, and they both said they were ready for the challenge,” he said.
After the meeting, Lee said, “We are very fortunate to have such awesome administrators to meet the needs of our students and our communities. This will be an opportunity to help them utilize their strengths to become the best leaders they can be, to maximize their potential. The communities they serve, the parents, the teachers are all on board with this. It's an opportunity for both to continue their path to growth, and to serve their communities. They're both excited, and both have already shared some ideas to take things up to the next level. We’re really going to be seeing some positive benefits.”
There are also other leadership changes coming at the system’s largest elementary school and only junior high school. Up until this summer, the two schools had shared an assistant principal, but at the last board meeting, Lee proposed using federal funds to cover the remaining cost of two full-time assistant principals, one at each school.
Brittany Johnson, the previous split assistant principal, will be spending all of her time at Ellis from here on out. Wendy Wilson will become the first full-time assistant principal at Houston.
Lee also introduced the board members to Danyell Butler, who they had hired during the last board meeting to replace retiring curriculum coordinator Pattie Thomas.
Butler comes to Talladega from the Birmingham City Schools, where she has worked as a reading coach, a curriculum writer, a classroom teacher and an assistant principal over the past 15 years. She is working on a doctorate from Samford University.
She said she was committed to evaluating the procedures currently in place and set a good standard throughout the district based on research, and to support Lee in his efforts going forward.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved a job description for the position of mental health services coordinator.
—Adjusted the salary scale for the Child Nutrition Program Manager at Talladega High School.
—Approved the salary schedule for Pre-K teachers’ aids.
—Approved three TEAMS Math and Science teacher contracts.
—Hired Alissa Huffaker (reading coach at Graham Elementary), Aleix McKinney (science teacher at Talladega High School), Colin Miller (English teacher at Ellis), Meagan Nail (pre-K at Salter Elementary School), LaToya Peterson (math teacher at Ellis), Kaleigh Pody (social studies at Ellis) and Sedric Wytch (history at THS).
—Accepted the resignations of Sandra Best (special education at THS), Stephanie Davis (first grade at Graham), Emmanuel Fennell (history teacher and football and softball coach at THS), Kayla Franklin (pre-K teacher at Salter), Pamela Hicks (reading coach at Graham), Tamzen Lewis (science teacher at THS), Regina McKinney (math teacher at Ellis), Elliot Strickland (science teacher at THS), Erin Thielker (English as a Second Language specialist and testing coordinator systemwide), Mallory Turner (science at THS) and Shayna Mackey-Whitfield (English at Ellis).
—Transferred Natasha Garrett from fourth grade at Slater to ESL systemwide, with a supplement for testing coordinator.
—Hired Cheyenne Curry as custodian at Ellis, Benita Fomby as itinerant instruction aid and Harriet Wilson as school nurse at Ellis.
—Accepted the resignation of ISI Carla Simmons.
—Approved a corrected supplement for ArQuita Jackson, CNP school manager for Salter Elementary.
—Heard a presentation on a multi-tiered response to the instruction plan that will be implemented this year, a year ahead of a likely state mandate.
—Heard Lee announce that two new buses, including one for special needs students, had been delivered.
—Announced a “Back To School Bash” on Aug. 21 at Mary Dumas Stadium from 4-6:30 p.m.
—Heard Lee announce that the Walk of Champions would be returning for the first day of school this year.