Talladega City BOE votes to settle lawsuit

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education voted 5-0 Thursday evening to settle a lawsuit that they had previously discussed in executive session.
A settlement agreement was approved without any public discussion. Superintendent Quintin Lee said Thursday that the agreement was not finalized and that he could not provide or discuss details until it had been. Once the other party and the judge had accepted the settlement, Lee said board attorney Charlie Gaines would be able to provide the details.
Gaines was not present at the meeting Thursday.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the textbook committee for reading and agriscience, although with the possibility of revisions to come. According to Curriculum Coordinator Dana Butler, the committee is made up of representatives from each school in the system and at least one parent.
The committee will review the relevant books on the list by the state board of education, and will choose the appropriate text for each grade level. Board member Jake Montgomery suggested appointing parents at each grade level to the board, which Lee and Butler said could still be done before the committee starts to meet.
The committee’s meetings will be public, and copies of the listed textbooks will be available at the individual schools and online.
Also Thursday, the board:
—Accepted the resignation of Graham Elementary School special education teacher Donna Lee;
—Hired Alisha Owens, Shaquoria Garrett, Christina Ford, Leah King, Angela Tyson, Brandi Taylor, Valencia McIntyre, Becky Armstrong, Crystal Gooden, Stephanie Graves, Alisa Huffaker, Sandra Machen, Valerie Harris, Kelly Davidson, D’Toria Porter and Amy Grogan as elementary after school tutors.
—Hired Katherine Fuller, Natasha Sanders, Laura Whitfield and Tamara Dean secondary after school tutors;
—Hired Candis Posey, Keisha Ragland and Sheila Chappell Zora Ellis Junior High School after school tutors.
—Approved a leave of absence for Kerry Stockdale, custodian at Houston Elementary School.
—Accepted the resignation of Kia Garrett, school nurse at Houston Elementary School.
—Heard Lee report that since returning to full time in-person classes, only one student has tested positive COVID-19. “Teachers have been teaching around the clock, closing gaps and meeting the needs of our students,” Lee said.