Talladega City BOE votes out trio of school principals

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-1 to Tuesday to non-renew the employment contracts of the principals at three of the system’s six schools, including Dr. Darius Williams at Talladega High School.
Probationary Principal Nicole Korreckt at C.L. Salter Elementary School and Shari Dye at Houston Elementary School were also non-renewed, although Dye was also listed in the personnel actions as a retirement.
Board member Chuck Roberts cast the sole dissenting vote.
The non-renewals were passed without any public discussion, and none of the board members, including Roberts, were willing to comment on their reasons for voting as they did. Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee also declined to comment following the meeting.
The boardroom at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School was at near capacity for the called meeting Tuesday morning with parents and community members there in support of Williams. Rev. Timothy Caldwell of Bellview Baptist Church and Williams himself addressed the board prior to the vote, but neither Lee nor the board responded to any of their comments.
Both men were limited to three minutes in addressing the board, although Williams spoke at somewhat greater length. Caldwell presented Lee and the board members with a petition bearing more than 300 signatures in support of Williams keeping his job.
“His leadership has done wonders, both for test scores and for safety,” he said. “More students are proficient in reading and math, and the graduation rate has increased from 78 percent to 92 percent on his watch. Dual enrollment is up. In this season … we need great leadership and great morals, especially with all the killings and all the violence we’ve got going on in this city. He has earned the kids’ gratitude, and this is not the time to make a movement such as this. … If he is removed, you are going to see an exit of students and teachers from Talladega High School. His work speaks for itself.”
Williams contested the unstated grounds for his non-renewal and questioned the legality of the non-renewal process itself during his remarks.
According to Williams, the state law says that a superintendent needs an unsatisfied evaluation for a principal to recommend non-renewal, and if a principal has not been evaluated when his contract expires, it will be extended for one year at a time up to three years.
Williams said he had never been evaluated since being made a principal, had never been made aware of any unsatisfactory finding or result, and did not find any unsatisfactory reports there as of Monday afternoon.
Williams also said that he had been told by a previous superintendent that the board wanted to get rid of him and would use him as a means to divide the community. The next superintendent after that told him that “he had been hired to fire me, and he will testify to that under oath.”
Although neither side discussed them in detail, Williams also addressed “concern about transcripts” by pointing out that the high school had not had a 12-month counselor on staff since he had been there, in spite of repeated requests for one. He also pointed out that he did not have a secretary, a bookkeeper and the necessary number of teachers in four core subjects that he had repeatedly requested.
Although the board did not discuss any of the personnel actions publicly, board member Jake Montgomery did request a five minute recess before the vote. The board remained in the meeting room while Montgomery discussed something with Lee and board chair Sandra Beavers.
After the vote, at least two members of the audience told the board they should be ashamed of themselves.
“The board members are elected to vote on our behalf," parent Bridget Merit said after the meeting. "If they’re not going to listen to us, they should be removed. That’s not going to happen now, but we can at least vote them out when the time comes.”
She added that she lives in Roberts’ district and commended him for listening to his constituents.
“You know, I only live about a block away from the high school, and it would be a shame to have to send my kids to Oxford or Sylacauga,” she said.
Dixie Bonner, who previously ran against Beavers for the seat that she holds, said she was also frustrated.
“Beavers won’t say anything, (board member Allison) Edwards just said something about the audit and Lee won’t discuss it," she said. "Beavers said she wanted to get rid of him when she was running, but this doesn’t seem legitimate. How do they not consider what the people who voted them in want for their children, but can be persuaded by some old information (that Williams himself addressed)?”
By early Tuesday afternoon, word of Williams’ dismissal had reached Talladega High School and a group of students organized a protest of their own. Talladega Police told the students they would not be allowed to protest on school property, but could go to the public right of way at the foot of the hill to continue their protest. The initial group consisted of about 25 students but was growing steadily. Even more students were expected to show up after class was dismissed for the day.
Most of the students gave similar reasons for their protests.
“We’re here for Dr. Williams,” senior Nyjavea Estell said. “He’s a good leader, and he’s helped us all through the years. He’s made Talladega High School what it is.”
Senior Chalyria Pointer: “This school wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for him.”
Senior Jamyah Wilson: “I feel as if my principal was just hated out of his job because the board doesn’t like him. He hasn’t done anything wrong. Him being principal is the reason that there are still as many of us here as there are now.”
Freshman Lyric Garrett: Williams “was more of a father figure to a lot of us than a principal. Without him, I don’t even know if this school would be here.”
Sophomore Trinity Webb: “I feel like he’s the right principal for this school. There is a special connection between him and the students and the staff here. We all love him. If you don’t love him, there may be something wrong with you.”
Senior Eviana Swann: “To be honest, if it wasn;’t for doc, this school might not be open. Without him, probably half the people here would be killed or in jail, not getting ready to walk across a stage at graduation.”