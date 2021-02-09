Talladega City BOE switches to four days of in-person instruction rather than five

Students in the Talladega City School System will be returning to in-person classes four days a week instead of five, according to Superintendent Tony Ball.
Students who have not opted for virtual classes are attending school in two groups, dubbed A and B. Ball previously had announced the return to in-person classes five days a week, but he told the board that after some deliberation, he and the administration had decided to keep the in person classes closed on Wednesdays, to allow extra time for cleaning and for the virtual instructors to have some extra time to prepare lessons.
“If everything goes like we hope for four day per week classes, I’m hoping we can move on to five day per week classes soon,” he said. “But there’s a number that really got my attention, and that’s that today is the 109th day of the school year. Students in the A group have been in class for 21 days so far this year, and students in the B group have been there for 17 days.
Ball added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Education are both encouraging children to return to school, citing the emotional and psychological issues.
“This is the perfect time to do this,” he said. “Cases are down in our area, and we are just not ever going to make up for the instructional time we’ve lost already. We may not ever make it up, but we do know what is best for our students, and that is face to face instruction time. I know that some are going to agree with this and some will disagree.”
That proved to be something of an understatement.
Tuesday’s meeting was held through Zoom video conferencing, and board member Sandra Beavers, in particular, seemed to lose her signal regularly and drop out of the meeting. At times, she appeared to have two different devices going in the same room, leading to a reverse echo and feedback.
Board member Chuck Roberts asked how social distancing would be handled in the classroom, then said that Beavers had texted him and said she had questions next.
Ball said there were 65 K-6 classrooms in four schools in the city system, and that only five of them had more than 20 students in them. That number does not include students taking virtual classes. The classrooms were larger at the high school, but not so large that teachers were unable to redistribute students so that there were fewer than 20 in a classroom.
He added that teachers had been able to make more room by removing furniture and measuring the distance between desks.
“I categorically disagree (with this decision),” Beavers said. “COVID has affected my community tremendously. The children are fearful. I’ve gotten at least 50 letters from people concerned that we can’t handle classrooms full of 25 to 30 students.
"The teachers are concerned, and they have every right to be. I can’t tell the teachers and the students and the parents it's safe to go back. COVID is real; it’s not a hoax. It’s horrible in Ward 1 and all the others. If my son was still in school, I wouldn’t be sending him back to class. This is real.”
At this point, Beavers signal briefly dropped out again and Allison Edwards, attending her first meeting after winning a special election, began to speak, but Beavers cut her off, saying “I’m not finished yet. We need to be telling parents and teachers that their health matters, and to use their judgement.”
She then asked about the vaccine available for school staff.
Ball said the vaccine was made available last month, and that those who took it then would be due for their second shot next week. The vaccine was available to all adult staff, he said, but he did not know if everyone had taken it.
“If we’ve already lost all this instruction time, why are we putting people in jeopardy,” Beavers said. “What do the principals think?”
Ball said all but one were onboard, and the last had some apprehension but had agreed, also.
Beavers made several more references to classes containing 25 to 30 students, which Ball said was inaccurate.
“Are you calling the elementary school teachers who told me they had 30 students liars?” Beavers asked.
Ball then accused Beavers of calling him a liar, adding “she’s famous for not letting people finish …”
“I’m famous for lots of things,” Beavers said.
Ball and Beavers then spoke at more or less the same time, prompting board member Jake Montgomery to tell them not to talk over each other.
“Don’t you raise your voice to me,” Beavers said to Montgomery.
Said Edwards: “This is not what I signed up for. I plan to be respectful, because this is not about me. I want to be positive when I can be, because I don’t like confusion and I don’t like mess. I’ve gotten letters, too, and I’ve got concerns. I’ve gone back and forth …”
“I’ll talk to you one on one when this is over,” Beavers said.
Replied Edwards: “No, thank you. We lead by example here, and we need to set a positive example. I am not here to argue or take potshots.”
“They’re not potshots, I’m just here to say what I have to say,” Beavers said.
“I do agree,” Edwards said, “We should talk about this before we send people back.”