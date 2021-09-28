Talladega City BOE sets Thursday morning meeting

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School building. The meeting is open to the public and accessible via Zoom at bit.ly/TalladegaCitySchoolsBoardMeeting.
The primary purpose of the meeting would appear to be an executive session. Neither the announcement of the meeting nor the agenda says which exception to the open meetings law the board will cite.
The agenda also includes personnel actions, school instruction and delegate selection, according to the published agenda.