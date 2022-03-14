Talladega City BOE sets called meeting for March 29

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a special called meeting March 29 at 11 a.m. in the Shirley Simmons Boardroom at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School.
The meeting will also be accessible through Zoom.
A detailed agenda was not available Monday, but the announcement says the board will “review policies, receive and act upon certain personnel recommendations from the superintendent (and) act on any other matters coming before the board.”
The meeting is open to the public.