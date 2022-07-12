Talladega City BOE scores Lee at 4.2, Poe at 4.9 out of 5 in evaluations

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education released its evaluations of Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe during its regular meeting for July on Tuesday night.
Both Lee and Poe were rated on a variety of metrics on a scale of one (unsatisfactory) to five (demonstrates excellence). Based on the average of his scores from the five members of the board, Lee’s overall average score was 4.2. Poe’s, which was based on evaluations by the five board members and by Lee, scored a 4.9.
The board had previously voted to hire Dr. Frank Costanzo to carry out the evaluations. According to Costanzo, Lee’s score was above “exceeds expectations,” showing a great deal of accomplishment but still leaving room to grow.
“These are very good scores,” Costanzo said.
The broad categories where Lee was evaluated included his role as CEO for the school board, educational leadership in schools, personnel management, community relations, management of pupil services, communication and interpersonal skills, professional development and leadership, technology management, facilities management and financial management. Among these categories, his highest average scores were 4.4 in professional development and leadership and 4.3 in technology management, communication and interpersonal skills and CEO for the board. His lowest score was in financial management, at 3.8.
Within each of the above categories, there were several subcategories, with the scores broken down by a color code indicating the individual board members. The evaluation forms did not show which board member was represented by which color, but he did say the colors were consistent.
Poe’s best result on the board’s evaluation was for projecting a professional image as a representative of the board and system, where she received perfect scores from all five board members. Costanzo said he has prepared countless evaluations throughout his career, but that perfect scores such as these were exceedingly rare.
The board scored Poe at 4.2 overall for helping the board, superintendent and administrators to fund activities and programs to accomplish goals; maintain strict confidentiality in all areas or responsponsibility and is loyal to system goals and objectives and presenting information in clear, concise and uniform format. She scored a 4.6 in continuously analyzing budget and financial information and keeping the superintendent fully informed of current financial position. None of her average scores were below 4.
The board members also unanimously said yes to Poe preparing and presenting annual budgets in accordance with state law, monthly statement showing the board’s financial status, monthly report of board receipts and expenditures, monthly reviews of budget versus actual, informing the board of any con-compliance with the School Fiscal Accountability Act, reports to the state in compliance with laws and regulations, completes and files annual budgets and financial statements by required dates, submits monthly reports to the state and other requirements, as well as receiving audits with unqualified opinions.
As impressed as the board members were, however, Lee was even more so. He gave Poe 5s in every category except two, where she got 4s.
The two fours were in “thinks creatively and stimulates creativity in others” and “provides information and data to keep community informed on system’s business and financial position.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Saw Steve Marlowe of Alabama Power present a check for a classroom grant to Tracey King at Salter Elementary School for $1,000 for headphones and problem solving software, $1,000 for Darrien Simmons for “soft skills” in the career tech program and $2,500 resurface and repaint the gym floor at Talladega High School.
—Honored this year’s retirees.
—Heard from Lee that all 20 of the city’s buses had passed inspection, with no deficiencies.
—Approved a bid for $1,097,000 to repair the heating, air conditioning and ventilation at Houston Elementary School, mostly using Federal Funds for education as part of the COVID relief program.
—Approved policies for dual enrollment partnerships with local colleges.
—Approved procedures for virtual schools.
—Modified the dress code for staff and faculty.
—Updated the organizational chart for the first time since 2016.
—Updated the wellness policy based on USDA guidelines.
—Deleted supplemental inventory.
—Hired Precious White-Jordan (special education at THS), Reginald Middleton (social science at THS) and Charysse Stockdale (history teacher at Zora Ellis).
—Approved a leave of absence for Salter assistant principal Valerie Hamiliton.
—Rescinded an offer of employment to Zebbian Hill (science teacher at THS).
—Hired Antrenise Person (pre-K auxiliary teacher at R.L. Young) and Justin Bowers (head mechanic of the system).
—Approved a leave of absence for Angela Curry (instructional aid at Salter).
—Transferred Rhonda Springer for instructional aide at Houston to instructional aide at Salter.
—Revised the bad check policy.
—Approved a new job description for health/driver’s education teacher.