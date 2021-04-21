Talladega City BOE lays out timeline, qualifications for search for Ball's replacement

On Wednesday, the Talladega City Board of Education laid out a timeline and qualifications in its search for a superintendent to replace Tony Ball, who announced his retirement earlier this month.
To allow the board members and board attorney Charlie Gaines time to proof everything, the job description and qualifications will be posted April 24. By law, the position must be posted for at least 30 days, so the application period would close May 24. The applications will initially be kept confidential, but the board members would be allowed to review the applications as they came in, but only individually or in twos.
Each applicant will be assigned a number. No later than June 8, the board would meet and determine which candidates they wanted to interview. Each board member would be allowed to nominate two applicants to interview; any candidate that was nominated by three or more board members would be automatically scheduled for an interview.
The interviews themselves would take place between June 9 and June 14, with the board voting on Ball’s successor during the regular meeting June 15.
The position will be advertised at every school in the system, in the central office, on the district and state websites, through the state Superintendents Association and through the Alabama Association of School Boards if there is no charge.
By state law, a superintendent must be chosen for “general fitness and character” and be “knowledgeable in school administration. According to the description agreed on by the city board Wednesday night, they must either have or have applied for an Alabama Certificate in Administration and supervision and have a degree from a recognized four year college or university. A master’s degree is required, and a doctorate is preferred.
Previously, the city board had asked for some experience as superintendent or at least three years experience as an assistant superintendent in a larger system. For the current posting, the board changed this and is now asking for at least three years experience as an administrator, principal, supervisor or director.
The posting reads: “The Talladega City Board of Education is seeking a proven leader with strong interpersonal skills to lead the school system to the next level. The successful candidate will be expected to raise the school system to the next level. The successful candidate will be expected to raise the school system’s student performance and to actively represent the Talladega City Schools in the community. Other desired traits include ability to create a vision for the system, set goals and implement action plans to achieve them; strong communication skills, including listening to stakeholders and sharing the system’s vision and expectations with employees and the community; excellent human resource and financial management skills; ability to collaborate effectively and make tough decisions; ability to maintain student safety and discipline and commitment to creating a culture of trust and accountability.”
The applicant is expected to send a letter of interest, a resume or curriculum vitae, a list of past employers, at least five personal references and their T-Cert information, which will include their certifications, background check and academic records. All applications will be sent to Gaines’ law office by certified or overnight mail only. Gaines will notify the board members by email as applications start coming in. At her request, he and/or board chairman James Braswell will also contact Board member Sandra Beavers by phone, since she said she does not check her email regularly.
Early on, the board raised the possibility of hiring the Alabama Association of School Boards to conduct the search for a fee but instead opted to conduct the search themselves.
Past superintendent searches have been controversial at best. During the search that led to Ball’s hiring, the board split 4-1 on whether or not to interview any candidates other than Ball. The late Mary McGhee objected strenuously, and Beavers made opposition to Ball’s hiring a part of her campaign in 2019.
Two superintendents before Ball, the board accepted donations from three other agencies to conduct a national search, rejected all the candidates from that search, and hired Donna King instead.