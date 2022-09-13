 Skip to main content
Talladega City BoE hosts first of two required budget hearings

Roof damage at Hal Henderson
Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education was presented with a $30 million budget during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. By law, the board must hold two public hearings on the budget before submitting it to the state department of Education.

The second hearing will be Wednesday night. After the second hearing, the board is expected to vote on the proposed budget and submit it to the state before the Thursday deadline.