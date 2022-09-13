Talladega City BoE hosts first of two required budget hearings

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education was presented with a $30 million budget during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. By law, the board must hold two public hearings on the budget before submitting it to the state department of Education.
The second hearing will be Wednesday night. After the second hearing, the board is expected to vote on the proposed budget and submit it to the state before the Thursday deadline.
According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe, total revenues for the coming year are projected at $29,527,866, with total expenditures of $30,153,265.
This leaves a small deficit, which Poe said will disappear after this year’s budget is closed out and amended.
“Expenditures do exceed revenues right now, but that’s a temporary situation,” she said. “We should take the budget amendment process around January or so, and everything should balance after that.”
The overall budget is broken down into the general fund, which consists primarily of state and local funds; the special revenue fund, which is mostly federal; the capital projects fund and the fiduciary, which is primarily money raised by the individual schools within the system.
The general fund is the largest of these, showing projected revenue of just over $17 million and total expenditure of $18 million. The lion’s share of the general fund, roughly $12.7 million, comes from the state,
The state appropriation is based on the previous year’s average daily enrollment, in this case 1,699 students. Enrollment has been declining steadily since at least 2011. Poe said the reorganization program implemented for the current school year had helped to save state funded teacher units, and prevent having to use local funds to keep existing teachers on payroll.
The special revenue fund, which includes the Child Nutrition Program and Title I funding, among others, is estimated at $11.6 million, with expenditures of $11.5 million.The capital projects fund shows revenue of $689,000 over expenditures of $511,000.
The budget also includes local matching funds for the state foundation program of $1.3 million and for the capital purchase program of $69,000.
Most federal funds are fairly level, although federal expenditures associated with the COVID pandemic represent money that must be spent during the next year or two, and will likely not be renewed in the near future.
Again, the bulk of the federal funds, $4.9 million and $3.2 million, will go to instruction and instructional support.
As for general fund expenditures, Poe said just over $9.5 million would go to instructional services and an additional $2.9 million would go to instructional support.
As presented Tuesday, the board could expect to finish the year with about $4.2 million in the bank, but Poe said she expected that number to exceed $5 million after the current fiscal year is closed out.
Under capital improvements, the budget calls for $523,000 to come from the state and $69,000 from local sources. Another $106,000 is set aside for fleet renewal, specifically payment for buses.
Wednesday’s called meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School.
—Voted 4-0 to approve TEAMS contracts for Tonya Christian, Tamzen Lewis, Todd Griffith, Kerry Gleaton, Tara McBurnett and Michelle McKinney. Board member Sandra Beavers was absent.
—Hired Leslie Alexander as a career coach in the Career Tech program.
—Accepted the resignation of SAI JROTC Terry Spangler.
—Hired Martika Chatman as itinerant instructional aide and Wanda Warwick as ELL instructional aide.
—Accepted the resignation of head bus mechanic Justin Bowers.
—Transferred Conthia Wilson from secretary/bookkeeper at Zora Ellis Junior High to secretary in the transportation department.
—Heard Superintendent Quinten Lee announce that Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas had been honored for Women in Law Enforcement Day this week.
—Heard Lee report that the basketball court at Talladega High School has a new floor.
—Heard Lee announce that Salter Elementary School would be the focus of the next Tiger Talk Dr. Lee.
—Announced the next Parent Academy would be Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
—Announced that this year’s homecoming parade would be Sept. 29.
—Heard Lee ask for continued support of the football and volleyball teams, the band and the cheerleaders.