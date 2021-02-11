Talladega City BOE honors teachers of the year

The Talladega City Board of Education recognized this year’s teachers of the year for the elementary and secondary levels during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, R.L. Young Elementary teacher Cari Wilson took top honors for the system’s elementary teachers and Mallory Turner won at the secondary level.
Wilson has 25 years teaching experience, with 23 of those years at R.L. Young.
“COVID has taught me to be flexible,” she said in her application. “You may need plan A, plan B and plan C. Teachers must make connections that matter. No matter how teaching and learning occurs, a caring teacher makes all the difference.”
Wilson is a National Board Certified teacher and serves as the national board consultant to support candidates across the district, Ball said. She has bachelor’s degrees in elementary and early childhood education and a masters in elementary education, as well as her administrative certification.
Turner has five years of teaching experience, including four in the city system. She teaches science and mathematics at Talladega High School.
“In 2020,” she said, “life handed many of our students and community members a bag of lemons. It was sour and distasteful. This is why teaching our students to have grit and determination is essential.
"Persistence is the key to achieving greatness and overcoming unfavorable circumstances. The best way to teach this is to model it. Repeated success shows them that they can do anything they want. One day, you will see that your grit has transferred to your students. Then, they will be able to make their own lemonade.”
Turner has a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics and a masters in secondary general science.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved leaves of absence for Regina McKinney, math teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High School and Lindsey Hare, secretary/bookkeeper at Ellis.
—Offered condolences to the families of bus driver Willie Jemison and retired teacher Barbara Lawler.
—Welcomed new board member Allison Edwards, who attended her first meeting after winning a special election to fulfill the term of the late Mary McGhee.