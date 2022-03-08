Talladega City BOE honors four system employees

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education honored the primary and secondary teachers of the year, the assistant principal of the year, and their chief schools financial officer, who is nominated for the Robert Morton Award for outstanding school business official.
The elementary teacher of the year award went to Tracy King, who teaches fifth and sixth grades at Salter Elementary School. According to Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee, King was recently awarded a grant for teaching science and math, and encourages a hands-on approach to learning.
“I love being in her classroom,” Lee said.
Jodie Pate, a special education teacher at Talladega High School, was the honoree for the secondary teacher of the year.
Lee said Pate was normally a regular resource teacher, but was a “team player who had done some really amazing work. She’s phenomenal.”
Pate and King were also each given $100 gift cards, and will go on to compete for state teacher of the year.
Zora Ellis Junior High School Assistant Principal Brittany Johnson is “a rare jewel,” according to Lee. Some 350 students came out from under intervention due to the efforts of Johnson and the teachers that she works with, he said.
CSFO Lesley Bollendorf has been nominated for the prestigious Robert Morton Award for the entire state this year, Lee added.
“Lesley is in a league of her own,” he said. “She looks at the numbers, but her approach always keeps the kids first. That can be rare with numbers people. But she will always do what’s best for the kids and the staff, and she is so much more than CSFO,” Lee said.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Accepted the resignation of Stephanie Graves as afterschool tutor.
—Rescinded an offer of employment to Alethia Webb as itinerant instructional aide.
—Accepted the resignations of CNP Worker Lottie Hudgins and school nurse Denise Upchurch.
—Accepted the retirement of Pat Hanner, child nutrition program manager at Graham Elementary School.
—Approved the deletion of fixed assets as presented.
—Approved the budget reconciliation for the past fiscal year. The system ends the previous year with a fund balance of $6.1 million and surpluses in federal, special revenue and capital improvement funds.
—Heard Lee announce that system sixth and 10th graders had recently attended an Etiquette Luncheon.
—Heard Lee announce that the recent Read Across America had been a success, involve several local partners.
—Heard Lee announce that students in the gifted program had recently completed three COVID-19 related videos.