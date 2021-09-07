Talladega City BOE holds budget hearing

The Talladega City Board of Education held the first of two budget hearings Tuesday evening in the Shirley Simmons Board room.
The second, and final, hearing will be next week, with the board voting on the budget in a meeting immediately following the second hearing.
The budget presented Tuesday night by Chief Schools Financial Officer Leslie Bollendorf projects total general fund revenue of just over $18.6 million, out of total projected revenues of $34.6 million.
Total expenditures for the general fund are projected at $17.9 million, with total overall expenditures of $33.8 million.
The local match for general fund programs is $1.3 million, she added.
The vast majority of general fund money comes from the state and is based on the system’s enrollment, or average daily membership. The system’s state appropriation comes to $13.6 million out of about $18.6 million.
The largest category of general fund expenditure is salaries, at $6.9 million, up $145,000 from last year, due to a pay raise mandated by the state legislature. An additional $2.6 million is budgeted for fringe benefits.
Overall, instructional services represent 72 percent of the projected general fund budget.
ADM for last year, which is the basis of this year’s state funding, was down 65.6 students over the year before, resulting in a loss of 4.55 teacher units for the coming year. Bollendorf said this was counterbalanced this year by an additional 5.79 “teacher stabilization units” available for this year only.
The issue, she said, did not appear to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather was a symptom of a consistently declining enrollment stretching back more than a decade.
“The pattern has been that we lose 40 to 60 students for a year or two in a row, then we lose 100 students the year after that. I do not know why that is, but it doesn’t have anything to do with COVID,” she said.
According to a graph included in the budget presentation, ADM for the 2010 school year was 2,576, but has declined every year since, down to 1,803 this year.
The system’s projected federal revenues for the coming year are up about $10 million, thanks largely to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER. The total awarded in ESSER phase one was $777,000, and has already been spent. The money went toward purchasing Chromebooks (bringing the system up to one per student), summer school, summer reading, PPE supplies and custodial supplies.
Phase two ESSER funds are $3.5 million, to be used for tutoring and summer programs, nursing salaries (including two additional nurses, bringing the total up to one per school), special education services, buses equipped as Wifi hotspots, reading and math assessment tools, audio systems for Zora Ellis and Talladega High School, classroom furniture, HVAC updates and other indirect costs. This money must be spent by the end of September 2023.
The application for ESSER phase three funds is still being completed, she said.
Unlike most systems, Talladega City does not currently have any bond debt.
Although last year and this year presented several unique challenges, the board’s perennial challenges also remain.
“A continuous loss of student enrollment will have a devastating effect on the financial stability of the district,” Bollendorf said. “This affects our state foundation program funding. Units will decrease, and, thusly, our appropriation. Current funding is not adequate to meet the demands (and) the cost of goods and services are continuing to increase while revenues remain stagnant. Federal revenues that help support our classrooms are decreasing as a result of ADM decreases and federal funding decreases. This affects our ability to conduct/provide professional development for teachers, teacher units and services.”
Other challenges include “maintaining the technology demands … and additional summer programs” after the CARES money goes away.
Copies of the detailed budget are available through the school’s website, and questions and comments are welcome until the next hearing, Sept. 14.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved Response to Intervention supplements for one employee at each school, including Tamzen Lewis (THS), Brittany Johnson (Zora Ellis Junior High), Pamela Costenaro (C.L. Salter Elementary), Vanessa Cook (Houston Elementary), Kellie Payne (R.L.Young Elementary) and Crystal Gooden (Graham Elementary).
—Approved the annual five year capital improvement plan.
—Hired Brenna Carlisle (fifth grade at Salter), Donna Lee (itinerant SPED teacher) and Anthony WIlliams (JROTC instructor at THS).
—Transferred Catherine Edwards from SPED teacher at Graham to THS, and transferred Jodie Pate from SPED teacher at THS to itinerant SPED teacher.
—Approved a leave of absence for SPED teacher Donna Honeycutt.
—Accepted the retirement of bus mechanic shop foreman Vernun Glenn.
—Approved an extension of the COVID leave for teachers to cover a 10-day, one time only absence between July and September. A similar policy expired in March, according to Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee.
—Heard Lee announce that Sept. 5 through 11 is Suicide Prevention Week, and urged everyone to be mindful and proactive in dealing with teens who might be contemplating the taking of their own lives.
—Announced that the first day of distance learning had been “eventful, but successful,” according to Lee.