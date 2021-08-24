Talladega City BOE calls meeting for Friday morning

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Friday at 9 a.m. at the Shirley Simmons Board Room in the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School Building.
The meeting is open to the public with limited seating and via Zoom. Zoom information will be announced later.
According to the announcement, the purpose of the called meeting will be to act on personnel recommendations from the superintendent, discuss and act on contractual matters, and act on any other matters brought before it.