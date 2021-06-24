You are the owner of this article.
Talladega City BOE calls Friday meeting to approve superintendent contract

Quentin Lee

Childersburg High School Principal Dr. Quentin Lee was selected to be the next superintendent of the Talladega City School System on Friday.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting Friday at 10 a.m. to approve the contract for new Superintendent Dr. Quintin Lee.

The meeting will be held, with limited seating, at the Shirley Simmons-Sims Boardroom at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School, and will also be accessible through Zoom teleconferencing.

