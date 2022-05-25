Talladega City BOE asks Lee for update on school security policies

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education asked Superintendent Quentin Lee to provide them with an update on school security policies next month in light of a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.
Board member Jake Montgomery first raised the issue, asking Lee to review the security protocols already in place and to look into expanding the School Resource Officer program in partnership with the Talladega Police Department.
Lee said he had already met with new Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas about expanding the program and said that Thomas was in favor.
“We have one school resource officer right now, and he’s doing an amazing job being at all our campuses, but we could certainly use more,” he said.
Lee added that the events in Texas were “heartbreaking, that is one the one thing that you fear the most as a superintendent. A parent should never have to worry when they send their children off to school about whether or not they will come back. That should be a given.”
He added that even though the current school year was all but over, a review of the security protocols were already in place, with the results presented to the board during the August meeting.
During the same meeting, the board voted 4-0 Wednesday to approve changes to two key job descriptions in the central office. Board member Sandra Beavers was not present at the meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said the revised descriptions had previously been presented to the board and tabled to give them time to study and consider them.
Lee said that, currently, two of the most important positions in the central office are those of student services coordinator and curriculum coordinator. Under the changes approved Wednesday, one of those offices would become coordinator of secondary schools, students services and operations, and the other would become coordinator of instruction, curriculum, elementary and federal programs.
Lee said Gloria Thomas is the student service coordinator, but she will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Danyell Butler is the curriculum coordinator, and will now become coordinator of instruction, curriculum, elementary and federal programs. Lee added that Butler was already handling federal programs as part of her current job description.
“We’re not creating any new positions here,” Lee said. “We’re just revising the job descriptions for two existing positions.”
Also Wednesday, the board:
—Approved a lease agreement for a portable classroom at Salter Elementary, which will house an Alabama Reading Initiative coach, gifted classes and a counselor from Alta Point.
—Changed the secretary/bookkeeper at Zora Ellis Junior High from a 10-month position to a 12-month position.
—Changed a counselor at Talladega High School from 11-month to 12-month contract “in order to keep with transcripts and things like that,” Lee said.
—Added Sandy Bones and Makayla Hall to the list of staff for the Summer Reading Camp starting Tuesday.
—Hired David Box (special education teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High), Anthony Conwell (physical education at Talladega High School), Darius MNoore (assistant principal at Ellis), Mary Pearson (special education at Salter), Ann Smith (10-month counselor at Ellis), Edward Soldesi (math at Ellis) and Terwanna Weatherspoon (family and consumer science).
—Accepted the resignation of Andrea Cameron, health science teacher at Career-Tech.
—Accepted the retirement of Career-Tech counselor Debbie Cochran.
—Transferred Dena Bishop (from media specialist at Ellis to Talladega High School), Tamara Dean (media specialist at Talladega High School to teacher at Houston Elementary), Janie Keith (THS PE teacher to alternative program teacher at Ellis), Nicole Korrect (from principal at Salter to assistant principal at Houston), Michelle McKinney (math at Ellis to math at THS), Joan Sandlin (11 month counselor at THS to 9 month counselor at Houston), Ebonee Seals (counselor at Ellis to career tech), Katlyn Smith (from media specialist at THS to Ellis), Joyce Turner (SPED teacher at Ellis to alternative program teacher), Lennis Waites (SPED teacher at SDalter to Houston) and Wendy Wilson (assistant principal at Houston to assistant principal at THS).
—Transferred Debbie Hallman from Child Nutrition Program worker at Ellis to CNP manager at Salter and Connie Mitchell from CNP worker at R.L. Young Elementary to THS.
—Heard Lee introduce newly minted assistant principals Korrect, Moore and Wilson as well as Lockett Lewis, the new principal at Houston Elementary.
—Approved whole board training with Dr. Frank Costanzo regarding Lee’s evaluation. A date has not been set.
—Heard Lee announce that graduation would be Thursday and would move to Harwell Auditorium if weather required.