Talladega City BOE approves two TEAM teacher contracts

The Talladega City Board of Education approved two more TEAM contracts for teachers Monday, in addition to three at its previous meeting.
TheTeacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science program was signed into law earlier this year by Governor Kay Ivey. It is intended to combat a statewide lack of math and science teachers.
In addition to being qualified and experienced math or science teachers, those eligible for TEAMS must also complete at least four days of annual professional development a year. TEAMS members can earn up to $15,000 a year more than non-TEAMS teachers, but are not eligible for tenure.
Each school system in the state is allowed to hire one TEAMS teacher each in math and science for every 105 students in grades 6 through 12. Existing teachers are eligible to participate in the program, but must first resign their current positions and then have their TEAMS contract separately approved by the board.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board accepted the resignations of Talladega High School science teacher Todd Griffith and Zora Ellis Junior High School science teacher Shelley Rowell, then approved TEAMS contracts for both. Similarly, during the board’s last meeting, they accepted the resignations of THS science teachers Tamzen Lewis and Mallory Turner and Ellis math teacher Regina McKinney and approved TEAMS contracts for them as well.
With the start of the new school year right around the corner, much of the rest of Tuesday’s meeting was also concerned with various contract approvals. Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee recommended approval of new contracts for an intervention specialist, paraprofessional services and modifications for the principal contracts for Marvin Moten and Shari Dye at Zora Ellis Junior High School and Houston Elementary School, respectively. The board had previously voted to swap out the two principals during the previous meeting.
Lee said Moten’s contract was still being negotiated when the board approved his reassignment, and Dye’s contract contained a pay adjustment reflecting her new duties. Neither contract was extended, however.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Hired Stephanie Borden as a Career Technology teacher, Emma Evers as a third grade teacher at Salter Elementary School and Charysse Stockdale as a sixth grade teacher at Houston.
—Accepted the resignations of Career Tech teacher Barry Carmicheal and Ellis English teacher Colin Miller.
—Transferred Kimberly Reynolds from reading/language arts teacher at Houston to English teacher at Ellis.
—Accepted the resignation of Katharine Fuller’s virtual school facilitator, supplement only.
—Hired bus drivers Vincent Glover and Brenda Sprayberry and itinerant special education instructional assistant Veronica Jacobs.
—Transferred bus driver Virginia Griffin from a 5 hour contract to a four hour contract.
—Approved a leave of absence for CHild Nutrition Program Manager Sheila Wolf.
—Approved athletic and other supplements totalling $30,200. The head coach and two assistant coach positions for the junior high baseball team are open, as are one assistant varsity football coach position and a head and assistant coach for the high school wrestling program.
—Approved a job description for a parent involvement specialist, which will be paid for with additional federal funds released.
—Announced budget hearings for the coming fiscal year on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, both starting at 5 p.m.
—Heard Lee announce that teachers will be back at work Wednesday and have an in service Friday.