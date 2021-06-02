Talladega City BOE approves five personnel actions

The Talladega City Board of Education approved five personnel actions during the meeting Tuesday night, where they also selected 10 finalists for superintendent.
The approval of the personnel actions was unanimous, and did not include a new principal for C.L. Salter Elementary School. The interview for that process, which was vacated during the board’s last meeting, was just getting underway Wednesday.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Justin Little as history teacher and head basketball coach at Zora Ellis Junior High School, as well as the retirement of Christa Dennis, fifth-grade reading teacher at Houston Elementary.
The board also transferred Trista Houck from third-grade teacher at Salter to fifth-grade reading teacher at Houston.
The last two actions were hiring D’Toria Porter and Sharon Welch as summer school and reading camp special education instructional assistants.