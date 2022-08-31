Talladega City BOE approves capital improvement plan

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education approved a five-year capital improvement plan during a special called meeting Wednesday evening. The plan, which is required by the state, includes one project that was approved separately Wednesday and another that was approved in July.
According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, the restructuring of the school system meant a higher enrollment at C.L. Salter Elementary School. As a result, some work will need to be done in the lunchroom to accommodate the larger number of students.
Specifically, the lunchroom will have to be expanded to include more open spacing and two serving lines. According to the long-term plan, the system has $2 million in state bond funds budgeted for the expansion, but the low bid approved Wednesday came in a $1.78 million.
The second project on the list, which will be paid for with federal funds, includes ongoing improvements to the heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems at Houston Elementary School. The project also came in slightly under budget, with a low bid of $1,097,000 on a $1.1 million budget.
Both projects are set to be completed in 2023, as is the third item on the list.
Item three is renovation of Graham Elementary School, which will become the new Central Office/Administration Building, and will include a board meeting room and teacher service center. The current central office is located on South Street, with the board room being located in the former Northside/Hal Henderson Elementary School building. This project is budgeted at $500,000, also using state bond money.
The other nine projects on the list are further out, and do not have specific funding sources listed. In order of priority, Lee said, they include additional classrooms, library and office space at Talladega High School, renovations at Zora Ellis Junior High, general roofing repairs at all locations, replacement of arena lighting at Talladega High School, paving and asphalt parking lot repairs, continued HVAC updates, new facilities at Mary Dumas Stadium and installation of energy efficient lighting system-wide.
The largest item on the system’s wish-list by far is the construction of a new school for grades 7 through 12. This project is estimated in the long-term plan at $40 million, and would likely not be funded before 2027.
Also Wednesday, the board:
—Recognized themselves for completing all training required by the School Board Governance Improvement Act.
—Approved a job description for the previously created position of English language learner instructional specialist.
—Approved the salary schedule for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, including the four percent across the board pay raise passed by the state legislature.
—Approved an athletic supplement for the new junior high girl’s basketball coach.
—Hired Erica Wilson as a science teacher at Zora Ellis.
—Accepted the resignation of Talladega High School science teacher Mallory Turner.
—Accepted the retirement of high school physical education teacher Janie Keith.
—Approved a leave of absence for secretary/bookkeeper Conthia Wilson.
—Accepted the resignation of Angela Curry (instructional aide at Salter) and LaShawn Stamps (bus driver).
—Retracted a leave of absence for Salter instructional aide Angela Curry.
—Heard Lee encourage everyone to support the system’s student athletes, including the football and volleyball teams and the cheerleaders. “We may not have the numbers we want on the sidelines, but we’ve got some kids with big hearts out there playing,” he said.
—Announced that “Tiger Talks,” a weekly video broadcast, would be available across all the system’s social media platforms.
—Heard Lee announce the system’s web site was being redesigned.
—Heard Lee remind everyone that masks were still encouraged at schools.