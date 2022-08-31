 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega City BOE approves capital improvement plan

Quentin Lee

Dr. Quentin Lee is the superintendent of the Talladega City School System.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education approved a five-year capital improvement plan during a special called meeting Wednesday evening. The plan, which is required by the state, includes one project that was approved separately Wednesday and another that was approved in July.

According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, the restructuring of the school system meant a higher enrollment at C.L. Salter Elementary School. As a result, some work will need to be done in the lunchroom to accommodate the larger number of students.