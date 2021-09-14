Talladega City BOE approves budget for coming fiscal year

The Talladega City Board of Education unanimously approved their budget for the coming fiscal year during a brief meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf, there were no changes in the budget presented Tuesday from the one presented at another hearing last week.
Total revenues for the coming year are predicted at $34,626,558, with total expenditures expected to be $33,773,733. Some 68 percent of overall expenditures, or almost $23 million, is set aside for instructional purposes, including teacher salaries and classroom supplies..
As usual, the largest portion of the budget is the general fund, where revenues are projected at $18,602,385 for the coming year and expenditures expected to reach $17,931,008. Bollendorf’s presentation defines the general fund as covering “general operations of the local school district, including state funds, property taxes and local appropriations.”
The overwhelming majority of the general fund, more than 83 percent, comes from the state. State funding is largely based on the previous year’s enrollment, which is especially problematic in 2021. According to Bollendorf, enrollment in the city system has been on a steady decline for several years, and the anomalies wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic last year didn’t help the situation any. Average daily membership dropped from 1,869.15 to 1,803.55, which would normally translate to the loss of 4.55 teacher units funded by the state.
Anticipating this problem, the legislature approved a one-time teacher stabilization appropriation worth, in the case of the city system, an extra 5.79 units, more than counterbalancing the loss.
This year’s budget also included a 2 percent across-the-board pay increase and a correction for teachers who are being paid at step nine or higher on the state pay scale. Because of the correction of an error in the old pay scale, some veteran teachers will see pay increases of 2.8 percent to 5 percent in the coming year.
The new budget also includes increased pay for substitute teachers, which Board Member Allison Edwards said she was particularly pleased to see. Edwards had previously worked as a substitute teacher, and was well aware that they were not paid enough in any system, she said.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved a contract for policy review and analysis by the Alabama Association of School Boards, to be paid in two installments.
—Approved the financial report for August.
—Voted in the district director election for AASB.