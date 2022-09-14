 Skip to main content
Talladega City BoE approves $30 million budget

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a $30 million budget Wednesday night after holding back-to-back public hearings.

Board member Sandra Beavers was not present for the first public hearing Tuesday but was there Wednesday and did vote for approval.