Talladega City BoE approves $30 million budget

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a $30 million budget Wednesday night after holding back-to-back public hearings.
Board member Sandra Beavers was not present for the first public hearing Tuesday but was there Wednesday and did vote for approval.
According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe, there were no significant changes made to the budget proposal discussed Tuesday and the one the board ultimately approved Wednesday. Total revenues for the coming year are projected at $29,527,866, with total expenditures of $30,153,265.
Poe said the deficit would disappear after this year’s budget is closed out and amended.
“Expenditures do exceed revenues right now, but that’s a temporary situation,” she said. “We should take the budget amendment process around January or so, and everything should balance after that.”
The overall budget is broken down into the general fund, which consists primarily of state and local funds; the special revenue fund, which is mostly federal; the capital projects fund and the fiduciary, which is primarily money raised by the individual schools within the system.
The general fund is the largest of these, showing projected revenue of just over $17 million and total expenditure of $18 million. The lion’s share of the general fund, roughly $12.7 million, comes from the state,
The state appropriation is based on the previous year’s average daily enrollment, in this case 1,699 students. Enrollment has been declining steadily since at least 2011. Poe said the reorganization program implemented for the current school year had helped to save state funded teacher units, and prevent having to use local funds to keep existing teachers on payroll.
Based on last year’s enrollment, this year’s budget includes 116 state funded teacher units, down by about 6.6 units from last year.
The special revenue fund, which includes the Child Nutrition Program and Title I funding, among others, is estimated at $11.6 million, with expenditures of $11.5 million.The capital projects fund shows revenue of $689,000 over expenditures of $511,000.
The budget also includes local matching funds for the state foundation program of $1.3 million and for the capital purchase program of $69,000.
Also Wednesday, the board:
—Approved a TEAMS contract for Tina Pickens.
—Were presented with a proposed mental health opt in for parents and guardians. The proposal was tabled, but will likely be taken up when the board meets again next month.
—Accepted the resignation of Zora Ellis Junior High School media specialist Jennifer Rosenow.