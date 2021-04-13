Talladega City BOE accepts superintendent Tony Ball's resignation

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball announced Monday that he will not ask the board to renew his contract when it expires in mid-July.
The board voted unanimously to accept his letter of retirement, and agreed to meet April 21 at 4 p.m. to begin the search for his successor. Ball was hired in July 2018.
“As you know, my three year contract as superintendent for the Talladega City Schools will end on July 15, 2021,” Ball said in a prepared statement that was read into the record. “After countless hours of thought and deliberation, I have decided that I will not ask the board for a contract extension. This is possibly the hardest decision I have ever made. My singular goal in making this early announcement is to enable the board to start the search process for a new superintendent as soon as possible. Therefore, please accept this correspondence as my letter of resignation/retirement.”
Added Ball: “Someone once said, ‘If you choose a profession that you love, you will never work a day in your life.’ I chose education, and it has been a blessing to be an educator for the last 39 years. I can honestly say that I have thoroughly enjoyed each stop along my career path. My time in Talladega has been incredibly gratifying for many reasons. Perhaps the main reason is the tremendous support I received from the teachers and support staff. Also, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the outstanding support from the majority of the board. I want to especially thank our central office staff, who has worked tirelessly under the most challenging circumstances. It is never about what one leader accomplishes; it is always about what is accomplished together. From the local school administrators to the central office staff, our entire leadership team has been a source of inspiration and strength.”
He concluded by saying, “I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this school system’s highest leadership capacity. I wish the board, the personnel who serve the system and all students and families the very best as you to continue to work for the highest student achievement possible.”
Board member Jake Montgomery said he “reluctantly” made the motion to accept Ball’s resignation, which was seconded by recently elected board member Allison Edwards.
Ball has served “under trying circumstances,” Montgomery added, “and he has accomplished a great deal.”
Board chairman James Braswell said Ball would be missed, and wished him well. “You’ve done a good job, and I really don’t want to have to go through another superintendent search. I’ve been through about 10 of them already.”
Later during the same meeting, Braswell clarified that the board has gone through seven superintendent searches in the past 16 years.
“So it averages out to a little over two years apiece, and that’s with some pretty tough boards," he said. "But anyway, it looks like you beat the odds.”
Braswell said he still had the list of qualifications and requirements from previous searches that he would provide to the rest of the board when they meet again Wednesday. The first part of that meeting will consist of a work session where the previous qualifications will be discussed and the board members can discuss which they want to keep, which to discard and if any requirements are to be added.
The board will then go into session to vote on approving the qualifications and how the position will be advertised. The board will also need to decide if they are going to conduct a state, regional or national search for a new superintendent.
Both the work session and the called meeting following it will be open to the public, although attendance will be limited. Board member Chuck Roberts suggested conducting a lottery to determine who would be allowed to attend the meetings in person; as with the board’s other meetings, it will also be live streamed.
The requirements would need to be posted no later than May 1 and must remain posted for at least 30 days, although Ball pointed out that the board could begin conducting interviews before that if they chose to. He hoped to have his replacement already on board when his current contract expires July 15, he said.
As with past searches, the resumes will be submitted to board attorney Charlie Gaines, who will hold them for each of the board members to inspect at his office individually or in groups no larger than two, to avoid violating the state’s open meetings law.
The board members would then pick out the applicants that meet the posted qualifications and arrange interviews. The interviews would also need to take place in public.
Three years ago, the board agreed to make prior experience as a superintendent or assistant superintendent a requirement. Montgomery said Tuesday that this significantly reduced the number of finalists. In fact, Ball was the only candidate interviewed for the job.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Voted 4-1 to approve the calendar for the next school year, with board member Sandra Beavers dissenting.
—Approved the district textbook committee by 4-1, with Beavers dissenting.
—Approved the state adopted list of math textbooks.
—Voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with Talladega Police regarding access to school floor plans, with Beavers abstaining. The other board members agreed to add other area law enforcement agencies to the understanding as well.
—Accepted the resignation of Deborah Carden as gifted specialist and MaKalia Carpenter as second grade teacher at R.L. Young Elementary School.
—Approved the retirement of Tania Blankenship (guidance counselor at Salter and Graham elementary schools) and Linda Haynes (principal at R.L. Young Elementary School).
—Appointed Regina McKinney, Shelley Rowell, Candis Posey and Keisha Ragland as after school tutors at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
—Appointed Frieda Cooper, Haley Wideman, Hillary Holmes, Sandra Mchen, Brandy Taylor, Tanesha Whitson, Sam Green, Alyssa Prater, Betty Street, Kristen Harper, Shaquoria Garrett, Kayla Franklin, Roxanne Lamberth, Cheri Ford, Julie Burel and Lellie Payne as summer reading camp teachers.
—Approved a leave of absence for Zora Ellis custodian Connie Cunningham.
—Accepted the retirement of CNP Manager Jearlean Cameron and CNP worker Imogene Garrett, both at Salter Elementary School.
—Approved summer school and summer reading plans as presented by Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas. Thomas said she was working out last details with school principals this week, and more detailed information on the two programs will be available shortly.
—Heard Beavers question several individual checks in the financial statement, including a penalty payment to the U.S. Treasury Department from 2018, the most recent Alabama Power bill, mandated passthrough payments to the Child Nutrition Program and repairs to the columns at Houston Elementary School.