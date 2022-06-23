Talladega City Board of Education terminates employee

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education spent a little over half an hour in executive session during a called meeting Thursday night, discussing the termination of an employee. Later in the meeting, the termination of Zora Ellis Junior High School secretary Lindsey Hare was approved, along with all of the other recommended personnel actions.
Board member Jake Montgomery was not present.
For the first half of the executive session, which board attorney Charlie Gaines said was closed at the employee’s request, the four board members were present along with Hare, Superintendent Quentin Lee, Gaines, a court stenographer, Chief Financial Officer Leslie Bollendorf and Board Secretary Daphne Morris. After about 15 minutes, everyone except Lee and the board members were also asked to leave.
Neither Lee, Gaines nor board chairman Chuck Roberts would comment on the reasons for Hare’s termination.
The termination is effective Friday, June 24.
It was not immediately clear how long Hare had worked for the board. She was transferred from secretary/bookkeeper at S.L. Salter Elementary School to the same position at Ellis in 2010, and appears to have been granted a leave of absence in early 2021. She is the daughter of former Board of Education member Joe Hare.
Also Thursday, the board:
— Hired Zebbian Hill to replace Martee Pope as science teacher at Talladega High School; Lucrecia Lockett to replace Joan Sandlin as 12-month guidance counselor at THS; Tara McBurnett to replace Mallory Turner as math teacher at THS; Jennifer Rosenow to replace Dena Bishop as media specialist at Ellis and Katina Young to replace Andxrea Cameron as health science teacher at THS career tech.
— Transferred Turner from math teacher to science teacher at THS, replacing Alexis McKinney.
— Amended the contract for math teacher Tinna Pickens for five additional days of professional development.
— Hired Deborah Kollman as a bus aide, replacing Robin Dates; Clark Patterson as desktop technology technician, replacing Brandon Trammell and D’Toria Porter, replacing Conthia Wilson as secretary at THS.
— Transferred Wilson from secretary at THS to the same position at Ellis, presumably replacing Hare.
— Heard Lee announce that the Career Tech program had been awarded a $30,000 grant, and further grants from Alabama Power would be announced in the near future. He promised more details at the board’s July meeting.