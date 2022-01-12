Talladega City Board of Education approves job description for special education specialist

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education unanimously approved a job description for a special education program specialist during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
According to Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee, special education programs can be particularly complex, and it would be a good idea to have someone to make sure that all federal and state requirements were being met. The specialist would be responsible for “organizing, managing and leadership” in the special education program.
“This person will also be a liaison for parents,” Lee said.
Now that the board has approved the job description, he added, the position will be posted starting Wednesday. Qualifications include at least a master’s degree and five years teaching in a special education program. The person would report to the director of special education for the system.
The salary and other information on the new position is posted on the system’s web site, Lee said.
During the same meeting, the board:
—Heard a presentation from Heritage Hall Museum Director Valerie White on partnerships with the school system, including three sessions of arts camp this summer.
—Heard a report from IT Director Matt Fuller on the system’s Child Internet Protection Act compliance, which includes four levels of internet security.
—Approved a homeless student enrollment dispute resolution policy.
—Accepted the resignation of a soccer coach and authorized Lee to offer a contract to a replacement outside the system.
—Hired Janna Studdard as an itinerant instructional assistant to replace Tiffany Thomas.
—Approved an agreement to repay excess ad valorem tax from the revenue commission.
—Accepted the financial report. As of the end of December, 25 percent into the fiscal year, revenues were at 24 percent and expenditures at 26 percent.
—Heard Lee announce that there will be three public town hall meetings this month, with meetings Jan. 18 at Talladega High School at 4:30 p.m. and Houston Elementary at 6 p.m.; Young and Salter the following day, also at 4:30 and 6 p.m., respectively; and Jan. 20, at the same times at Ellis and Graham.
—Heard Lee announce that the second annual parents academy will be Jan. 27 at Harwell Auditorium.
—Announced that bus based Wifi hotspots had been placed at the Old Dixon parking lot, Brecon Rec Center, old Moon’s Cafe on Battle Street, Harmon Park, Jemison Park, First Baptist Church Day Care, Bemiston Recreation Center, New Image on Broadway, Spring Street Rec Center, Eastside Head Start, the old movie theater on Alabama 77, Westview Funeral Home on Howard Street, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, the B.N. Mabra Center and Child’s World Day Care.
—Heard Lee say that an announcement about when in-person classes would resume would likely come later this week. The system is also desperately in need of substitute teachers, he added.