Talladega city and county schools, Sylacauga schools will be closed Tuesday because of weather

As ominous winter weather moved toward Talladega County Monday afternoon, all three of the public school systems in the county announced that they will close Tuesday.
The Sylacauga City Schools announced that they would close first, but said that teachers and other staff would still be expected to report to their schools by 10 a.m. Students will attend classes online, according to a release.
“At this time, athletic events, including the boys and girls basketball games, will still be played as scheduled,” the release said.
Talladega City Schools also will be closed Tuesday because of inclement weather, according to Superintendent Tony Ball. Unlike in Sylacauga, however, there will be no online classes and teachers will not report to work.
Ball added that the Talladega High School girls basketball team played Monday evening, but the boys game, scheduled for Tuesday in Tallassee, had been moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said county schools also would be closed Tuesday because of inclement weather.
The county system did not have any athletic events scheduled for Tuesday.
Talladega County Emergency Management Specialist LeighAnn Butler said Monday afternoon that Talladega County residents who must travel Tuesday morning are encouraged to use extreme caution and to get on the roads only if necessary.
She added that the National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for Talladega County in effect from 9 p.m. Monday night to at least 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“We’re staying in contact with the County Road Department and the municipalities, and monitoring the surface temperature of the roads and the rain amounts,” she said.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, she said he did not know of any roads in Talladega County that had been closed because of severe weather, but said she would be monitoring that as well.
Tuesday was also supposed to be the start of the first jury trials in Talladega County in almost a year. Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff said Monday afternoon that he was staying in contact with the county road department, EMA and the sheriff’s office and would make a decision regarding whether to delay or cancel court by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The parties and potential jurors will be notified at that time, he said.