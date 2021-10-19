Talladega Christmas parade set for Dec. 6

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s 2021 Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m., according to the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
The theme of this year’s event is “Welcome to Whoville,” taken from the Dr. Suess classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Talladega County Schools Superintendent and Alabama Superintendent of the Year for 2022 will be this year’s grand marshal.
The parade route will begin at the intersection of Battle and Haynes Streets, travel west down Battle Street, around the historic Court House Square and end at the intersection of Battle and Spring Streets.
The deadline for registration is Monday, Nov. 29. You can register online at www.talladegalincolnchamber.com.
The annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on the Square will precede the parade, starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 6. This year’s Christmas On The Square celebration will be Dec. 10-12.
Sponsorship opportunities and vendor and food truck spots are still available.
Visit www.talladega.com for more information.