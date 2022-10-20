 Skip to main content
Talladega Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5

talladega christmas parade 024 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Talladega Christmas Parade will be Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m. The theme will be “A Magical Disney Christmas.”

As in past years, this year’s parade is sponsored by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Lineup will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.