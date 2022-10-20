Talladega Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5

The Talladega Christmas Parade will be Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m. The theme will be “A Magical Disney Christmas.”
As in past years, this year’s parade is sponsored by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Lineup will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
The route begins at the intersection of Battle and Haynes Streets, moves west down Battle Street and around the historic courthouse square before ending at the intersection of Battle and Spring Streets.
The deadline for registration is Nov. 28. You may register online at www.talladegalincolnchamber.com/talladega-christmas-parade-registration/. All entries must be appropriately decorated and have signs. There will be no Santas, and distribution of printed matter or partisan political messages are banned as well. Walkers will not be allowed except for the obvious exceptions of dance groups, marching bands and the like.