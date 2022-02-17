Talladega CareerLIFE starts with meeting between city, program co-founders

The city of Talladega CareerLIFE partnership program got started last month.
The partnership involves the city itself, the Talladega City School System, Talladega College, Central Alabama Community College and several local businesses all working with the Birmingham-based non-profit.
The goal of the partnership, according to a release announcing the launch, is to help cultivate success in students and retain local talent via internships, co-ops and workforce development. CareerLIFE founders Calvin Littlejohn and Andre Lee recently discussed the partnership with the city’s department heads and representatives from local institutions and organizations.
The program seeks to prepare underserved students through a learn by doing approach for careers in city government that will benefit society. It will educate and expose students, establish year-round internships, enhance partnerships with local institutions and develop a talent pipeline.
Through the program, students gain practical work experience, network, develop job skills, make connections and be better prepared for the workforce, according to the release. In addition, students will learn skills such as goal setting, interview readiness, career exploration and time management.
The city appropriated $58,400 to launch the program in the current budget.
In addition to college students, the program also involves 11th- and 12th-graders at Talladega High School. Private partners include Alabama Power and Talladega Castings.