Talladega campus director has high hopes for partnerships with CACC

Central Alabama Community College has had a campus in Talladega since early 2006, but thanks to economic struggle in the community and the lingering effects of COVID-19, enrollment has been low of late. And it did not help that that Talladega has not a local director for more than a decade.
This last changed in February, and new director Gerald Creel is hoping that he can change the downturn in enrollment while making CACC an even more significant part of the community as a whole.
Creel has lived in Talladega for the last 11 years, he said. He holds three masters degrees (in business, counseling and human resources) and launched his career as an educator at Winterboro. “Suzanne Lacey is a phenomenal superintendent,” he said.
After leaving Winterboro, he said he taught at an alternative school in Alabaster for six years, working with at-risk children. He was working at Kronospan when the position at CACC was posted, and he decided to apply.
“I talked with (CACC President) Jeff Lynne, and we realized we had the same vision,” he said.
Since he started three weeks ago, Creel said he has been reaching out to local community leaders with the hopes of forming as many mutually beneficial partnerships as possible.
“I’ve been working with Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the folks at Talladega County Emergency Management Agency, Steve Marlowe at Alabama Power, Dr. Quentin Lee and and Dr. Lacey with the city and county schools and Ascension Academy. I’ve been building a friendship with Doug Marshall at the Presbyterian Home for Children, and we’re working arm in arm to make programs that benefit them. Of course, we’re also working with Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, and looking at partnerships with Alabama Industries for the Blind as well. We’re reaching out into the community.”
In addition to building the next generation of professionals, Creel said he also wants to offer non-credit courses that would also benefit the wider community, like test preparation, how to study and take notes, how to succeed in school, how to apply for financial aid and how to use email, among others. He said he had also discussed classes for weather watchers with EMA, and was working with first responders to develop other classes.
“Everyone that I’ve reached out to, all the government, community and civic groups, have all been supportive and all want to see us succeed,” he said. “The community outpouring has been overwhelming. I’ve met with (Talladega City Manager) Seddrick Hill and (Human Resources Director) Tana Faulkner at city hall, and like everyone else, they are willing to give us their support and help make it happen,” he said.
He said he also wants to bolster the more traditional community college class offerings so that a local student could complete an associates degree or professional certification while only taking classes in Talladega. These classes would include criminal justice, business programs, office administration, medical assistant and computer science degrees. Electrical and manufacturing programs will be added in the fall, along with welding and cosmetology classes in the future as well.
“I really want to emphasize how much we are focused on the community,” Creel said. “We as people sometimes forget why we’re here. We want to be a beacon on a hill, providing people with the education they need to make a better life. We want to be able to provide a service in the middle of the community we serve. And we want to help keep our young people here after they finish their education, and not feel like they have to go to Atlanta or Birmingham or Mobile to be successful.”
He added, “the older I get, the more I realize that it’s not about money, it’s about being able to contribute to a community and to society. It’s about knowing I did something to help better someone’s life. I feel good about what I’m doing here, and even if I make a mistake, even if I fail, I still know that at least some people’s lives will be better because of the skills that they have had the opportunity to acquire. I sleep very well at night.”