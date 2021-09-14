Talladega cab company defends allegations they retaliated against unhappy blind customers

The two blind customers of BC Taxi who complained about delays in service in a story that ran in the Daily Home last month are now saying that the company, the only one in Talladega, is retaliating against them by suspending their credit accounts.
The company vehemently denied this, saying that several accounts were suspended for financial reasons and that they were chosen at random.
Last month, Terry McKee alleged that the company was exposing their clients to COVID-19 by allowing drivers that had been exposed to continue working until they actually tested positive. Anita Brown made a similar allegation, and also complained that there were long delays when she called for transport or for other errands that drivers routinely run for blind customers.
Both McKee and Brown said last week their credit with the company had been suspended, and that they had been given no prior notice. Both were told their accounts were chosen at random, but Brown, in particular, found the timing suspect.
Billy Humphrey, one of the owners of the cab company, said they had deleted about 10 accounts, “just because we had too many. We just put the names of everybody that had one into the hat, and we pulled out 10. Those were the ones we suspended. They weren’t all blind people, and they weren’t even all people, we had a couple of business accounts that we got rid of as well.”
Altogether, he said, the company had about 20 charge accounts, and with fewer drivers and slower business lately, that was simply too many.
“We have to pay our driver’s daily,” he said. “When you’ve got 20 people per day who are not paying right away, we have to pay those drivers out of our own pocket. That’s all it is. If it was some kind of vendetta, we’d stop driving them altogether. It’s just an economic issue.”
He added, “We’re a small company with only three cabs right now. … Everybody that rides doesn’t have an account, in fact most don’t.”
Humphrey also asked his customers, particularly those who are visually impaired, to contact the Daily Home to let the public know that they are satisfied with their service. About a dozen of them did so.
“They’re doing the best they can with what they’ve got,” Carl Smith said. “I lived in Atlanta, and it’s not like it is there, where no one has an account, and they won’t go pick up your groceries for you.”
Sandra Harris and Lance Parris both said they had been riding for more than a decade and had had no problems and Lucille Jackson said she relied on them for groceries as well.
“Sometimes I wish they were faster," Jackson said. "But I’ve had no problem, and that’s my true opinion, not because anyone told me to say it.”
Tameka Caver and Antonio Weaver also reported positive long-term experiences.