Talladega burglary haul includes 50 Rubik's Cubes valued at $600

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating several recently reported thefts either from vehicles or of vehicles, according to incident and offense reports.
The first of these cases was sometime between 8 a.m. May 6 and noon May 7. Someone broke into a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer parked at a residence on Cooperfield Circle near Sylacauga and stole a 20 gauge shotgun. According to Captain Mike Jones, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Friday afternoon.
The second incident occurred sometime between April 24 and May 6 in an open field off Howell Cove Road. Jones said the items stolen here included a metal gate and two Mazda B2200 pickup trucks, one red and one gray. It was not clear if the vehicles actually ran or not.
The next three incidents appear to be related. Three vehicles parked on the 1000 block of Branch Road in Alpine were all broken into during the early morning hours of May 9. The first vehicle broken into was a gray Ford F150, and the items stolen included an HP laptop valued at $250, 50 Rubik’s Cubes valued at $600, two Rockford Fosgate Punchline P1 speakers and boxes valued at $700 and a Jaguar Marching Band bag valued at $10.
Just up the street, at about the same time, someone stole a 35 quart Yeti cooler valued at $350 from a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and Husqvarna Rancher chainsaw from a Chevrolet pickup truck. Jones said the victim reported that the console of the Tahoe was open as well, although nothing else appeared to have been stolen.
The next incident appears to have taken place May 6 but was not reported until May 9. The victim reported that she had a flat tire in a 2018 Nissan Altima on Stemley Road near Beverley Hills Lane. She left the vehicle on the side of the road and got a friend to take her to work. When she returned, the vehicle was gone. Jones said the victim contacted local towing companies and the Alabama State Trooper post, but said none of them had towed her vehicle.
The last incident was reported on Oldfield Road in Sylacauga between Feb. 1 and May 12, while the victim was in the hospital.
On returning home, Jones said, the victim discovered that someone had stolen the rear end, rims and tires of a Chevrolet 1500 parked at his home.
There are no witnesses or suspects listed in any of the above cases.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.