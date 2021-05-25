Talladega BOE set to host called meeting

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School.
The meeting will be open to the public, but seating is limited. The meeting will also be broadcast over Zoom.
The Zoom login is us02web.zoom.us/j/7255595782.
According to a published agenda, the board will be voting on personnel actions and an audit report. Although it does not appear on the agenda, the board’s deadline for applications for the superintendent’s position is winding down, and the board gave itself until no later than June 8 to interview selected applicants.
The list of personnel actions was not available Tuesday, but according to the Valley-Times News, C.L. Salter Elementary School principal Phillip Jenkins has accepted a job as the principal of Huguley Elementary School in Chambers County.
Jenkins is a native of Talladega County, graduating from Winterboro. He previously served as assistant principal at Zora Ellis Junior High School in the Talladega City system.