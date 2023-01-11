Talladega BoE meeting to consider finance officer candidates

The Talladega City Board of Education has called a meeting for Thursday, Jan. 19, to start interviewing candidates to be the system’s next chief schools financial officer. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
At the board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening, Chairman Chuck Roberts said the board had already received 13 applications to succeed Lesley Poe as the system’s top money manager. He added that he board would interview only those applicants who met the basic requirements for the position, but as of Tuesday evening he said he did not know how many that would be.
Poe announced that she had accepted a position as the chief schools financial officer in Autauga County in December, but said she planned to stay in Talladega until the end of February to help find a replacement and help that replacement get settled into the job.
Poe was hired in 2018 to replace Arthur Watts, who now works for the state Board of Education. Prior to accepting the job at the city board, Poe had been the chief financial officer for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind since 2014. She had also worked for the Calhoun County School System and for the state Examiners of Public Accounts.
The called meeting will be in the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Northside Hal Henderson School.
—Approved the school calender for next year.
—Approved $500 stipends for the leadership team working on school accreditation.
—Deleted supplemental inventory.
—Accepted the resignation of special education teacher David Box.
—Appointed after school tutors Tammy Townsend (R.L. Young), Ashley Hester, Mary Peterson and Brandi Taylor (Salter), Tinna Pickens (Zora Ellis) and Laura Whitfield and Regina McKinney (Talladega High School).
—Approved a leave of absence for Zora Ellis custodian Johnny Ragland.
—Heard Poe report that the revenues and expenditures for the first quarter of the fiscal year are more or less on target.
—Heard Lee report that the system’s financial statements had been reviewed and approved by the state.
—Announced that the lottery for pre-K slots would begin Jan. 15.
—Announced the next Alabama Association of School Boards meetings would be in March.