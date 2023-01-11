 Skip to main content
Talladega BoE meeting to consider finance officer candidates

Lesley Poe replacement meeting

Outgoing schools financial officer Lesley Poe has taken a new job, but will stay in Talladega until the end of February to help find a replacement and help that replacement get settled into the job.

 

 Chris Norwood/The Anniston Star

The Talladega City Board of Education has called a meeting for Thursday, Jan. 19, to start interviewing candidates to be the system’s next chief schools financial officer. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

At the board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening, Chairman Chuck Roberts said the board had already received 13 applications to succeed Lesley Poe as the system’s top money manager. He added that he board would interview only those applicants who met the basic requirements for the position, but as of Tuesday evening he said he did not know how many that would be.