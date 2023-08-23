Talladega BOE approves hires

The Talladega City Board of Education approved five personnel items, the supplement list and the financial report during a brief called meeting last week. It also approved the meeting scheduled for the coming year, all by vote of 4-0. Board member James Braswell was not present.
Under the personnel items, the board voted to hire Christian Hutchinson (physical education at Houston Elementary School), Elke Todd (special education at R.L. Young Elementary), Desiree Williams (JROTC instructor) and Erika Wilson (social studies instructor). They also accepted the retirement of maintenance supervisor Wayne Mitchell.