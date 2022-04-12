Talladega Board of Education expresses condolences to families of murdered eighth-grader and departed assistant football coach

The Talladega City Board of Education spent about half an hour in executive session Tuesday with Superintendent Quentin Lee and attorney Charlie Gaines during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Board member Jake Montgomery made the motion to go into executive session to discuss “pending and potential litigation.” There was not a formal announcement of how long the session was expected to last, but Montgomery estimated about 20 minutes before leaving the room.
When they returned to public session, board chair Sandra Beavers said that no action would be taken, and that the board had authorized Gaines to proceed during the executive session. When pressed by The Daily Home as to whether any action had been taken behind closed doors, which would be a violation of the law, Lee said that the board had only asked Gaines to continue discussion on their behalf, and that no action had been taken or was required. Montgomery seemed to agree.
Also Tuesday, the board:
— Lee and Beavers expressed condolences to the families of Brian Stovall, an assistant foootball coach who passed away last month, and eighth-grader Jeremiah Curry, who was murdered April 2.
— Approved English language arts textbooks for grades 4 through 12, based on the state-approved list and the recommendations of a teacher committee and Curriculum Coordinator Danyell Butler.
— Tabled approval of the minutes of the called March 29 board meeting.
— Approved the time and effort policy of the board’s human resources guide to comply with federal guidelines.
— Non-renewed head varsity cheerleader coach Mallory Turner’s coaching supplement and hired Jessica Veazey as her replacement. Turner still holds a teaching position.
— Accepted the retirement of sixth-grade teacher Gay Lipscomb at Graham Elementary School.
— Hired Debra Shirel to replace Lottie Hudgins as Child Nutrition Program worker at Talladega High School.
— Accepted the resignation of itinerant instructional aide Renee Humphrey.
— Lee announced that e-learning days had been scheduled for April 29 and May 6, and that the latter would also be a staff appreciation day at Shocco Springs.
— Lee announced that about 40 parents had recently attended the Parents Academy to discuss the district and possible rebranding.