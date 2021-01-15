Talladega Board of Education approves slate of personnel actions

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-1 Tuesday to approve the slate of personnel actions, with Board Member Sandra Beavers casting the dissenting vote.
Beavers’ issue with the personnel actions seemed to center on two athletics stipends and 10 stipends for elementary school level virtual teachers.
The athletics supplements went to head football coach Shannon Felder as head girls soccer coach and Baron Sandliin as assistant girls varsity basketball coach. Both positions previously had been held by Samuel Wiggins, who was arrested last year and charged with producing child pornography. Those charges are still pending.
Beavers seemed to be primarily concerned with Sandlin, who also works as the school interventionist at the high school. Beavers first asked if he would be paying his own liability insurance and asked if he brought “any unique skills” to the position.
“He knows how to play basketball,” Superintendent Tony Ball said.
He also added that anyone earning a stipend through the school system is covered under the system’s liability insurance.
Beavers then moved on to the slate of virtual elementary school teachers, which Ball pointed out is the same list the board approved for the first part of the school year.
“Were these advertised to everyone?” Beavers asked, complaining that the list does “not look like the school system.”
Ball said that the positions were advertised to everyone, and that every teacher who expressed interest had made the list.
“We told everyone, if they were interested, to notify their principal. These 10 teachers did that. No one else did,” Ball said.
He added that the list of virtual teachers did not cover Talladega High School.