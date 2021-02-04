Talladega automotive shop loses five catalytic converters to night-time theft

Talladega Police are investigating a break-in at a mechanic’s shop Monday night that resulted in the theft of five catalytic converters attached to vehicles waiting to be worked on.
According to Chief Jason Busby, the break-in occurred sometime before 11:50 p.m. Monday but was not discovered until the next morning. He said the owner of A&E Automotive on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard got a text message from a friend at 11:50 p.m. telling him there was a suspicious blue Ford passenger vehicle with no license tag in front of the shop.
The next morning, a customer was able to push open the front door of the business, which still should have been locked, Busby said. A window next to the front door had been broken out, he added.
No description of the burglar or burglars was available Wednesday.
Busby said the only items reported missing were the catalytic converters.
These are not the only recent cases of catalytic converter theft recently reported in the city. There were several others reported in December, and intermittently during the rest of 2020.
According to several sources, including a recent article in Car and Driver, catalytic converters contain three rare and valuable metals: platinum, palladium and rhodium. The last two are more valuable per ounce than gold, although they are present only in very small amounts. A catalytic converter is fairly simply to remove with only a pipe cutter or saw, and sales of them are not tracked. The same article speculated that these thefts have increased nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when many vehicles are staying parked for long periods of time.
Anyone with information of the A&E Automotive burglary should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
Busby said the city maintains a tip fund for information leading to arrests and convictions.