Talladega author signs copies of his short-story collection, 'The Fat Stupid Kid'

TALLADEGA — First-time author David Sparks didn’t have to go far for his book signing at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library on Friday afternoon. His office is right up the street at City Hall.
A retired police officer, Sparks is the chief clerk of Talladega Municipal Court. He is also the son of a former Talladega Police Chief and a lifelong resident of the city.
The contents of Sparks recently published short story collection, “The Fat Stupid Kid,” will also likely be familiar to Daily Home readers. All of the stories contained in the 54-page paperback were originally published as columns in The Daily Home.
In addition to his local fanbase, including two members of the Talladega City Council, the event Friday was attended by several members of Sparks family and some long-time friends, including some who appear in the book.
According to the publisher, the book "highlights a delightful set of comical exploits, learning experiences and familial relationships."
Sparks said the humor in the book, starting with the title, are not necessarily meant to be self-deprecating.
“I love me, all of me, and I am very comfortable in my skin," he said. "Readers should be also. It is okay to laugh at yourself. God made you the way he did for a purpose. Maybe that purpose is to make others smile.”
Sparks has always been active in the community, particularly through his participation in the volunteer group 100 Men and Counting. His next book, he says, will be more serious in tone and will focus on addressing some of the issues currently facing the Talladega community.
"The Fat Stupid Kid — A Collection of Short Stories" is available through Dorrance Publishing Company and through online retailers. Paperback copies are $10 each, with $5 for the ebook.