Talladega assistant fire chief earns professional certification

Talladega Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodenough earned a professional certification after taking the ACT WorkKeys Assessment at Central Alabama Community College.
"The assessments measure foundational skills required for success in the workplace and help measure the workplace skills that can affect job performance," Chief Danny Warwick said. "It was an assessment he took back in September. It’s basically a workplace knowledge test associated with different things like math, workplace literacy and reading comprehension. The test was given at the CACC Childersburg Campus.”
Added Warwick: “Keep in mind, he didn’t take a course. Just took the test. It took three hours, one for each discipline.”
Warwick said those skills are important.
“The Talladega Fire Department is committed to serving and protecting our community by maintaining our skills. We are proud to have such knowledgeable and well trained employees as Assistant Chief Goodenough,” Warwick said.
Goodenough was also commended by the Talladega City Council Monday night after his certification was announced by City Manager Seddrick Hill.