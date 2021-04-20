Talladega and Lincoln Police, Talladega County Sherriff's Deputies assist in chase of suspect

A chase originating with Alabama State Troopers drew a response from several law enforcement agencies and resulted in the arrest of a Talladega man on various misdemeanor charges.
The public information officer for the Jacksonville State Trooper Post could not be reached for comment after several attempts Monday and Tuesday, so the when and where the chase began and what other charges, if any, might be pending, were unclear Tuesday evening.
According to Interim Talladega Police Chief John McCoy, a trooper was holding a suspect at gunpoint inside the city limits on Alabama 77 North and was requesting backup. Talladega and Lincoln Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.
McCoy said the suspect had a hand inside the waistband of his pants and refused to show the hand to any of the officers who responded.
McCoy said one officer attempted to Taze the suspect, but was unsuccessful.
“After he still continued to show his hands and kept one in his waistband, he was eventually tackled, gotten under control and taken into custody,” McCoy said.
It was also not immediately clear why the suspect might have run in the first place.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect had been charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and on warrants for failure to appear in Talladega and Lincoln Municipal courts.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people who have been arrested only on misdemeanor charges.