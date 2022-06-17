Talladega and Clay County human resources department observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Wednesday was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and the Talladega and Clay County Department of Human Resources observed the day by dressing in purple.
“Elder abuse is much more common than most people realize,” Talladega County DHR Director Nicole Parker said. “The Department of Human Resources is charged with investigation of abuse and neglect of elderly. Talladega County alone investigated 26 reports of abuse and neglect of elderly last month.”
Warning signs for elder abuse include increased fear or anxiety; isolation from friends and family; withdrawal from normal activities; unusual changes in behavior or sleep; unexplained injuries, cuts or sores; unsanitary living conditions and poor hygiene and unusual or sudden changes in financial spending patterns or changes to wills or other important documents.
“A sharp eye is the best defense against elder abuse, neglect and exploitation," State DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said. "I urge all Alabamians to watch for the warning signs and speak up at the first sign of harm. We value our older adults in Alabama, and we all must do our part to keep them safe.”
If you suspect elder abuse or neglect, contact your local Department of Human Resources immediately.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama, the elderly are also disproportionately targeted by scam artists because they tend to be trusting and polite, have financial savings, own their home and have better credit than younger targets.
Common ruses include romance scams, tech support scams, grandparent scams and government official impersonation.
Also, Parker said, if you would be willing to open your home to an abused adult, any local DHR would love to talk with you about Adult Foster Care.